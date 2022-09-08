ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Two Boca Raton, one Wellington restaurant closed for health violations in Palm Beach County

By Karim Noorani USA TODAY NETWORK
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZplq_0hmkMVLt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Czd0t_0hmkMVLt00

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures.

In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as intermediate priority and 327 violations as basic priority.

>> INTERACTIVE: Explore all restaurant inspections in Palm Beach County.

Twenty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County violated pest standards. Inspectors found 33 restaurants did not follow good handwashing and hygienic practices. The department also handed out 89 violations in the county for food protection and cross-contamination.

Inspectors in Palm Beach County found 70 restaurants with two or more high-priority violations and 64 restaurants with five or more total violations.

Palm Beach County restaurants temporarily closed

In Boca Raton:

  • Copperfish Kitchen, 5250 Town Center Circle #143, was closed Aug. 30 after inspectors reported three high-priority violations and one intermediate-priority violation. The restaurant made the necessary corrections and reopened the next day.
  • Stoners Pizza Joint, 146 NW 20th St., was closed Sept. 1 after inspectors reported one high-priority violation. The restaurant made the necessary corrections and reopened the next day.

In Wellington:

  • V W Cafe, 2540 Village Walk Circle, was closed Aug. 30 after inspectors reported seven high-priority violations, five intermediate-priority violations and one basic violation. The manager said they had fixed all the violations within a few hours and opened the next day.

Perfect inspections

In Boca Raton:

In Boynton Beach:

  • Chuck E Cheese at 244 N. Congress Ave. Bay 2A had a perfect inspection Sept. 2.
  • Yogurt Emporium at 10935 S. Jog Road Ste 232 had a perfect inspection Aug. 30.

In Delray Beach:

In Jupiter:

In Lake Worth:

In Palm Beach:

In Palm Beach Gardens:

  • Club Evergrene at 650 Evergrene Parkway had a perfect inspection Sept. 1.
  • Half Way House at 7500 Old Marsh Road had a perfect inspection Sept. 2.

In Royal Palm Beach:

Inspections are reported through the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, which says each inspection is a snapshot and restaurants could have more or fewer violations on other days. High-priority violations are those that could cause food poisoning or injury, such as problems with cooking, cooling and handwashing. Intermediate violations are those that could lead to risk factors that could contribute to food poisoning or injury, such as problems with personnel training. Basic violations are those that violate best practices.

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
townandtourist.com

17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellington, FL
Government
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
Palm Beach County, FL
Restaurants
City
Boynton Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Boca Raton, FL
Health
City
Lake Worth, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Boca Raton, FL
Restaurants
Palm Beach County, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Health
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Local
Florida Restaurants
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
City
Wellington, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Wellington, FL
Health
Wellington, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Boca Raton, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

General Surgeon Fellowship-Trained in Endocrine Surgery Joins Palm Beach Surgical, a General Surgery Practice in Delray Beach

September 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) is pleased to announce Zahra F. Khan, MD, a board-certified general surgeon fellowship-trained in endocrine surgery recently joined Palm Beach Surgical, a general surgery practice with an office in Delray Beach. Dr. Khan specializes in thyroid cancer, parathyroid disease, thyroid nodules, adrenal tumors, functional adrenal adenomas, calcium disorders and Graves’ disease. Dr. Khan is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Khan is on-staff at Delray Medical Center.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED

PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
foodgressing.com

Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 Florida: Menus Highlights, Dates

Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 returns September 1 – 30. The Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 is produced by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in partnership with the Downtown Delray Beach restaurants, cafés and fast-casual establishments/eateries. The 7th annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month will...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chuck E Cheese#Panera Bread#Florida Department#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health#V W Cafe
cw34.com

WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around

Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new restaurant is planned for Delray Beach’s iconic Ellie’s 50′s Diner. It likely will later be turned into luxury housing.

The doors are closed on Ellie’s 50′s Diner, but the retro restaurant that operated for 32 years in Delray Beach will soon be reborn with a new tenant. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme. In the long term, the property along Federal Highway in north Delray Beach will likely be transformed into a housing development. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Track Changes: The New Palm Beach Kennel Club

The mustard-yellow sign advertising Palm Beach Kennel Club at the corner of Belvedere and Congress in West Palm Beach still features a greyhound in mid-sprint. On a walkway leading to the building, names of champion greyhounds are emblazoned onto stars, as on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: Izza Champ, He’s My Man, Ozzie the Man. Inside the building and its executive offices, symbols of the muscular hound are everywhere—on paintings, sculptures, clocks.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Palm Beach Daily News

Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders

Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County

There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia.  This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat

The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
872
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy