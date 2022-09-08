ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'Free Puppies!' Documentary follows independent dog rescuers in Georgia and Tennessee

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eww6g_0hmkMUTA00

Seeing people selling or giving away puppies out of the back of a pickup truck in the Walmart parking lot is a familiar sight on any given day in some parts of the South. But to a couple of filmmakers from New York, it was a unique phenomenon worth delving into.

"Free Puppies!," a feature-length documentary by directors Samantha Wishman and Christina Thomas, follows an independent group of women who rescue dogs from rural Georgia and Tennessee and transport them to northern cities, where adoption demand is high.

More rescued dogs:Beagles rescued from breeding facility for medical experiments go to foster care in Athens

The film centers on Monda Wooten, a furniture store owner who also works for the Dade County, Georgia city council in charge of infrastructure. Since her fellow council members are reluctant to spend money on an official animal shelter, Wooten and her friends Ann Brown and Ruth Smith work together to help solve the area's canine overpopulation problem.

The areas in which Wooten and her team work have no pet regulations, animal control or pet services of any kind. The documentary shows the process the women go through to convince owners, like the two Vietnam veteran brothers who are hoarding dozens of dogs on their wooded property, to let Smith take the animals to get spayed and neutered.

Though some of the scenarios depicted in "Free Puppies!" are heartbreaking, Wishman and Thomas keep things light and informative, with Wooten, Brown, Smith and the network of volunteers they work with in other states depicted as dedicated heroes. There is one instance of adult language and a brief shot of a dog getting surgery, but the movie is uplifting and appropriate for ages 12 and up.

Athens Ciné is located at 234 W. Hancock Ave. For tickets and show times, visit athenscine.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Mic

Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity

When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
ATHENS, GA
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Athens, GA
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Volunteers#Puppies
WSB Radio

Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia

With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

State of Emergency at South Carolina animal shelters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the state are running out of space to care for animals. So much so, that for the first time ever a State of Emergency is declared for all South Carolina shelters. Greenville County Animal Care, a no kill shelter, currently has about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs

LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy