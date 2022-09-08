ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Mingle for Jingle: Proud night and happy hours at reception honoring LGBTQ community

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQhG2_0hmkMRoz00

The members, friends and supporters of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council (PBCHRC) gathered for the annual Pride Happy Hour celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

More Palm Beach society news here.

Meat Market Palm Beach hosted the June 15 event, which included signature cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres, music and lots of chat about the special magic of Palm Beach in the off-season.

“Once again, Meat Market figuratively rolled out the rainbow carpet in recognition of the achievements of our local LGBTQ+ community,” said PBCHRC president and founder Rand Hoch.

Attorney Karen Velez was the raffle winner, taking home a $250 gift certificate donated by Meat Market, which also designated a portion of the evening’s dining proceeds to PBCHRC.

More than 100 people attended.

Seen: PBCHRC treasurer Dan Hall; board members Michael Duquette Fowler and Dr. David Mittleman; elected officials including Palm Beach County vice mayor Gregg Weiss, Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch, and Wellington Village Council member Tanya Siskind; and Hugh Stuckey, Timm Johnson-Reynolds, Bryce Chant, Don Todorich and Petey Conn.

Proceeds from the evening assist PBCHRC’s initiatives to promote equality through education, advocacy and direct action.

PBCHRC is Florida’s oldest, independent, non-partisan, political organization dedicated to ending discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton Beach announces cancellation of 2022 Pirate Fest for budgetary reasons

City announces cancellation of 2022 Pirate Fest for budgetary reasons. It won't be a pirate's life in Boynton Beach this year. The city's Community Redevelopment Agency has announced that the annual and very popular Haunted Pirate Fest & Mermaid Splash – arguably Boynton Beach's signature event – will not take place this year due to "logistics and budgetary constraints."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Jewish Federation Family’s Generosity Supports Safety

The Goldberg Family’s Gift Ensures Others Will Benefit from Life-saving “Stop the Bleed®” Training. Boca Raton, FL — One Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s (JFSPBC) family’s generosity is going a long way toward promoting safety in the local Jewish community. Jeff and Nicole Goldberg of East Boca Raton provided a significant philanthropic gift to underwrite Stop the Bleed® kits for use in emergency response and community training.
BOCA RATON, FL
foodgressing.com

Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 Florida: Menus Highlights, Dates

Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 returns September 1 – 30. The Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 is produced by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in partnership with the Downtown Delray Beach restaurants, cafés and fast-casual establishments/eateries. The 7th annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month will...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Society
tamaractalk.com

OPINION: It’s Time for Tamarac’s Circus Tent to Fold

Civility, fiscal responsibility, and a genuine desire to move city business forward are qualities that are hard to find on the Tamarac Commission. Looking for a circus? No Big Top or elephants are needed here. The clown car unloads at Tamarac City Hall every other week when Commissioners take their seats on the dais, and the nasty sniping begins. And always, city business takes a backseat to a sideshow that becomes the news of the day.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert

Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.299 Million Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers Expansive Space for Entertaining and Gathering in An Atmosphere Both Luxurious and Enchanting

The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a private custom estate on the largest homesite within Frenchman’s Reserve offering luxurious amenities for both living and entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 667 Hermitage Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Richard Murrell (Phone: 561-427-4855) at 1 M Group Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders

Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hall
Person
Karen Velez
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Bacon Bitch to sizzle in West Palm Beach — plus, where is The Blind Monk moving to?

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Filomena’s Bean Coffee, Fort Lauderdale This two-year-old café in Davie’s Shenandoah Square is expanding into the former Dive Bar on State Road A1A on Galt Ocean Mile later this fall. Along with Americanos, espressos and other caffeinated drinks ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridatrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Palm Beach FL You Must Try

We have put together a list of the best restaurants in Palm Beach. If you are looking to dine in Palm Beach, we have you covered with an amazing list of restaurants. After exploring Palm Beach you will be sure to have worked up an appetite. Palm Beach is probably best known for its glitzy and glamorous reputation but has equally amazing restaurants. Try one of the 15 restaurants we have chosen on where to eat in Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat

The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Happy Hours#Jingle#Racism#Pbchrc#Meat Market
bocamag.com

Kapow Noodle Bar Reopens

The beloved Mizner Park restaurant will reopen next week in a new location with a slew of exciting new offerings. The doors to the considerably larger space will fly open on Friday, September 16 and will invite patrons in to experience a completely new Kapow. The concept now features an expansive covered patio with a signature indoor/outdoor bar alongside a cozy eight-seat omakase bar (with a separate exclusive menu) and three private karaoke rooms that promise to ramp up any party.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

General Surgeon Fellowship-Trained in Endocrine Surgery Joins Palm Beach Surgical, a General Surgery Practice in Delray Beach

September 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) is pleased to announce Zahra F. Khan, MD, a board-certified general surgeon fellowship-trained in endocrine surgery recently joined Palm Beach Surgical, a general surgery practice with an office in Delray Beach. Dr. Khan specializes in thyroid cancer, parathyroid disease, thyroid nodules, adrenal tumors, functional adrenal adenomas, calcium disorders and Graves’ disease. Dr. Khan is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Khan is on-staff at Delray Medical Center.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Palm Beach Daily News

Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
takeabiteoutofboca.com

Rosh Hashanah with Rapoport’s Restaurant Group

The Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, takes place this year starting after sundown on Sunday, September 25th and goes through sundown on Tuesday, September 27th. As with many Jewish holidays, food is always a big focal point, and many of the traditional dishes served hold a special meaning. I have always been a big fan of Rosh Hashanah dinner and have a lot of fond memories from my childhood, spending these nights with family, feeling very full — but very satisfied — by the end of the meal.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruise for those who serve

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Military veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and teachers can take a free cruise!. Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas. The company says the offer is “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
872
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy