ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NASCAR heads to Kansas City this weekend; no, not that one

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSwiR_0hmkMP3X00

No, not THAT Kansas City

This weekend's NASCAR racing is at Kansas Speedway and is located in the "other" Kansas City — the one in Kansas (pop.: About 150,000). It's located across the Missouri River from its bigger neighbor, the Kansas City in Missouri (pop.: About 500,000). Missouri's Kansas City was incorporated in 1850, 22 years before the Kansas version.

Clint Bowyer was the only racing Kansan; surely you've heard of Rick Mears!

You might think "racing" when you think Kansas, but several accomplished racers were born in Kansas: Clint Bowyer, Denise McCluggage, Rick Mears (and brother Roger), Jim Roper, Johnny Rutherford, Rodger Ward and Jeff Wood. Mears was raised in Bakersfield and Rutherford in Fort Worth after leaving Kansas at a young age.

NASCAR at Darlington:Erik Jones king for a day; Chase Elliott spins, Kevin Harvick fumes

NASCAR Championship Odds:Chase Elliott favored, Joey Logano undersold; avoid Kyle Busch

NASCAR's only track with a Hollywood Casino next door

The track's original owner was the Daytona Beach-based International Speedway Corp., which has since moved under the NASCAR umbrella. The speedway opened in 2001 and 11 years later a Hollywood Hotel and Casino was opened just outside the track. It overlooks Turn 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Darlington, MO
City
Bakersfield, MO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Rick Mears
Person
Joey Logano
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy