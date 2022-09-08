ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business newsmakers: Lyon named chief executive officer at New Life Mission

By Compiled by Wayne T. Price
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
Lyon named CEO at New Life Mission

Amy Lyon recently was promoted to chief executive officer of New Life Mission, a nonprofit transformational housing program in Melbourne that aims to break the cycle of homelessness for women with children.

Lyon began at New Life Mission in 2018, and has served in multiple roles, including case manager, facilities coordinator and program director.

In 2020, Lyon launched the organization’s social enterprise, the Transformed Shop, a sewing center where women in the program learn to cut and sew repurposed fabric and denim. The products are sold publicly, and profits are returned to the mission.

Prior to nonprofit work, Lyon had a 20-year career as an award-winning journalist and editor in Minnesota. She also is a published author.

“Amy’s dedication to advocating for families, coupled with her entrepreneurial spirit, have her uniquely poised to lead this team in the next chapter of equipping homeless moms to transform their families for generations,” said Stacia Glavas, founder of New Life Mission.

New Life Mission has four campuses in Melbourne, with current capacity for 23 families.

While in the program, participants receive housing, access to health care, counseling, financial coaching, life skills education and job training.

The organization recently purchased 25 acres at the end of Croton Road from Children’s Home Society that previously was the Hacienda Girls Ranch. New Life Mission will begin serving families at that location later this year.

For more information, go to www.NewLife-Mission.org.

Lightle awarded Counselors of Real Estate designation

Brian Lightle, founder and principal of Lightle Beckner Robison Inc., recently was awarded the Counselor of Real Estate designation by The Counselors of Real Estate.

The Counselors of Real Estate or CRE is an international group of high-profile real estate professionals who provide expert advisory services to clients on complex real property and land-related matters.

Only 1,000 professionals in all disciplines of real estate hold the CRE credential in the United States and 20 additional countries.

Membership is extended by invitation, although commercial real estate practitioners with 10 years of proven experience can apply.

“I am honored to have received this prestigious designation, and look forward to continuing to exceed the expectations of my clients, both existing and new, with their commercial real estate needs,” Lightle said.

Lightle Beckner Robison is headquartered in Melbourne.

Lightle recently completed his 34th year in commercial real estate on the Space Coast, where he specializes in office, retail and industrial segments.

Rich honored as Property Insurance Business Leader

Laura Rich, new business producer at the Viera Insurance Agency, recently was honored by Acquisition International as a Property Insurance Business Leader of the Year - Southeast.

Acquisition International is an international, monthly digital monthly business magazine that started in 2010. It focuses on issues relevant to top-tier managers, investment professionals, business advisers and service professionals.

Rich has been with Viera Insurance since 2021, after working in the home insurance industry beginning in 2012.

She received her bachelor’s degree in international relations and comparative politics with a minor in European history, from the University of Central Florida, and her master’s in public administration from the American Military University, with a focus on crisis and disaster management.

Rich is the mother of two children, and currently volunteers with Family Promise of Brevard.

To reach Rich at Viera Insurance Agency, call 321-259-2228.

If you have a Business Newsmakers item you'd like to publish, please email details to Wayne T. Price at wtpkansas@yahoo.com or contact him at 321-223-0230.

