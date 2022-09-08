ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

'Can't wrap my head around it': Athens woman battles eviction from Lexington Heights

By Nikolai Mather, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
For 22 years, Athens native Barbara Daniel has made her Lexington Heights apartment a home.

"I put down floors in my apartment," she said. "I put up windows in the apartment. I kept my grass cut, my yard cleaned up. I painted my apartment. I maintained it."

That all changed on June 30. Daniel received a letter from her property management company with devastating news: Her lease had been terminated. She said she was given 30 days to leave.

Daniel was just one of the dozens of Athens residents experiencing housing instability after a Florida-based investment firm bought their apartments. Prosperity Capital Partners, run by pastor and investor Randy Lawrence, purchased some 500 properties throughout Athens over the summer. Tenants allege dramatic rent increases, lease terminations, and a refusal to accept Section 8 and Veterans Affairs vouchers.

On Aug. 31, Daniel left the only home she's known for more than two decades.

"I just can't wrap my head around it," she said. "I'm so used to coming home, opening up my door, how I fixed up my apartment, my yard. ... And then for somebody to come in and snatch it like that. It's crazy."

"How can you sleep at night?"

Daniel said the letter from her property management company, Strategic Management Partners, was scant. Her lease, which she was planning to renew at the end of the year, had expired. The option of renewal was off the table, with no explanation beyond "business decision." And she said the deadline for leaving the house was listed as July 31, giving her 30 days notice.

Strategic Management Partners denies sending the June 30 letter to her. They also allege that all tenants were given the option of renewal. But that comes with major caveats: The property management company would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers, which Daniel had previously been using to cover her rent. What's more, Daniel's rent would spike from $840 a month to $1,175.

Daniel was terrified of losing her home. But she was even more scared for her neighbors.

"Some people were fortunate to have family members. I have family," she said. "But some people just don't have it, like one of our neighbors. She don't have family here. She's got kids. And [her displacement] hurts me to the bone," she said.

"How can you sleep at night knowing that a person is going through that because of something that you're doing? I mean, how can you be so cruel?"

Neighbors defending neighbors

But if Daniel had to go, she wasn't going to go quietly. Even after moving out, she won't back down.

"Even though I'm not there anymore, I'm still going to stand," she said. "It's so many people people that really don't want to be there now, but they're so scared to say anything because they're scared they're going to get put out."

Over the course of several community meetings with attorneys, housing advocates and neighbors, she learned about her rights as a tenant and planned next steps. And she spoke out about the challenges she now faced.

Daniel alleges that she was turned away from a meeting with her landlords because she brought her attorney along. But she doesn't regret asserting her rights. She said that when she received the June 30 letter, she notified Strategic Management Partners that she was entitled to 60 days notice. They agreed, insisting that Aug. 31 had been her move-out date all along.

"You can't be afraid. The only person you're supposed to be afraid of is the Lord," she said.

Other Athenians stood with Daniel and her neighbors. On Sept. 6, Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Tim Denson introduced a measure to allocate funding to those experiencing housing instability after the buy-ups. Denson and other politicians plan to continue striving for tenant rights at the local and state level. Community organizers throughout Athens have assisted tenants with moving services and costs.

"I'm not only thinking about me. I think about everybody else," Daniel said. "And that's what made me come out. Because I get tired of people messing around with people that might not have as much as they do."

"What goes around shall come back"

The people responsible for Daniel's displacement have, for the most part, kept mum. Lawrence has not given any statements to the press about the matter. Lawrence and Strategic Management Partners have note responded to press inquiries from the Athens Banner-Herald as of Wednesday afternoon.

The silence, Daniel said, has only made her feel more disrespected.

"A pastor would stand up and talk to you. He wouldn't throw the rock and hide his hand," she said. "You show respect. You show honor. You don't show the disrespect that you're doing out here."

Right now, she's trying to get some stability back. She's living with family at the moment, but wants to find a new, affordable apartment "ASAP." But the options are limited.

"It's almost like they're pushing us away from the area of UGA," she said.

What brings her solace is, ironically, the same book Lawrence quotes from: the Bible. Through the trials and tribulations of these past few months, her faith has only grown stronger.

"I have to keep in touch with God. I have to talk to him. I have to make him know what I'm going through," she said.

She knows justice in this lifetime could be out of reach. But Daniel will always believe in divine justice.

"Just always remember: The same way you say you got in touch with the Lord is the same way you're gonna have to give an answer back to the Lord," she said. "Because if you're not doing the way you're supposed to be doing, it's always gonna come back. What goes around shall come back."

Tammy Langley Hatcher
2d ago

I feel your pain 😭.I went Tru the same thing back in February. I'm 63 and lost almost every thing I had. I had never been late on my rent. I was told my lease was not being renewed because the property was sold. The rent went from 800.00 to 1200.00. Thank God for family are I would be living on the streets.

John Wilson
1d ago

These are the peoples that are coming in here buying up all his property and triple and the rent and they know people can’t afford it and they have no one to help them the way The peoples are treating them some people are so old they can’t get government apartments I guess they’re going to be left in The streets these are the people from different states they said they was going to make George’s suffer for not letting Trump win the 2020 election and they are getting away with it the way they are treating the peoples here in Georgia to rent their property you got to pay them triple to live in it that should be a law for this

Guest
2d ago

I can't believe this is happening. And you say the new owner is a Pastor? Obviously reading a different Bible than the one I read. With the increase in value of housing, more and more landlords are raising rents to unbelievable amounts. But income is not increasing and cost of living (world wide, not just in GA. This recession is not political it is worldwide) and cost of living going up. Where are these families going to go?

