UGA football vs. Samford: Kickoff time, TV channel, betting line & more

The Georgia Bulldogs play the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday in Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here's how to watch or listen to the game.

What time do the Georgia Bulldogs play the Samford Bulldogs?

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens (Capacity 92,746)

Where can I watch the Georgia Bulldogs play Samford on TV?

Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play) Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (sideline) will have the call on the SEC Network, That’s 611 on DirecTV and 404 on Dish. On Spectrum cable it is channel 37/811 in Athens and Atlanta.

Streaming options for Georgia-Samford

Eligible subscribers can stream the broadcast via the ESPN app or at espn.com/watch

Radio for Georgia vs. Samford

Scott Howard (play-by-play), Eric Zeier (analyst) and D.J. Shockley (sideline) will have the Georgia Bulldog Sports network call on 106.1 FM and 960 AM in Athens, 750 AM and 95.5 FM in Atlanta, 580 AM and 95.1 FM in Augusta, 1400 AM and 104.3 FM in Savannah or online at georgiadogs.com. It can be heard on SiriusXM channel 158 or 191.

Betting: Over/under & point spread

As of Tuesday, Georgia is a 52-point favorite, according to vegasinsider.com.

The over/under or money line were not listed.

Series history

The teams have played just once previously. Georgia won 42-14 on Sept. 16, 2017. Nick Chubb rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Follow Banner-Herald UGA beat writer @marcweiszer for UGA updates. You can follow the team’s official accounts at @GeorgiaFootball and @SamfordFootball.