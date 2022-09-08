NASCAR odds for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas: A Bubba Wallace wager could go a long way
NASCAR heads west to visit Kansas Speedway for the second race of the 2022 Cup Series playoffs, and while this sounds wacky to stick-and-ball fans who know little about auto racing, a non-playoff team might win another playoff round.
You heard me.
Last week at Darlington, it was Erik Jones who won while the 16 playoff drivers raced for leftover points.
This week, we just might see that happen again because one certain driver and team (“team” is more important than usual this time) have a lot going for them.
Especially when you see those 20-to-1 odds, +2,000, Bubba Wallace is worth a serious look this weekend, for two really good reasons and one based on aesthetics.
Bubba Wallace a NASCAR winner at Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas? Three reasons to consider
1. Bubba’s team, 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, put the winning car in Victory Lane this past spring at Kansas. That No. 45 Toyota was driven by Kurt Busch, who had to give up his playoff berth due to concussion issues.
2. 23XI’s sister car, the No. 23, is driven, generally, by Bubba, who has been gathering good finishes over the past two months and, by the way, finished 10th at Kansas earlier this year. That was after finishing seventh and 10th in the first two race stages, so that was no back-door top-10.
3. In order to help the team’s No. 45 entry in the parallel owner’s championship battle, 23XI switched numbers on its two entries and Bubba is now wearing the 45 (it’s a complicated story).
So, to review: Bubba Wallace is at +2,000, behind 10 other drivers on the board. At a track where he ran well in the spring, when his teammate won the race with basically the same engineering know-how involved. And Bubba has finished 11th or better in six of the last eight weeks.
What, you need more than that in order to take a 20-to-1 shot?
Well, there’s also this. Kansas Speedway is the only NASCAR track with a Hollywood Casino overlooking Turn 2. Can you think of a better place to be sporting a winning number?
After Darlington win, no big love for Erik Jones at Kansas
And since we’re here, here’s a much longer shot that’s certainly worth a kick of the tires: Erik Jones. That’s right, the same cat who won last week at Darlington, when he was listed at a whopping +6,000 in spite of evidence suggesting a lower number.
What did that great night of racing, complete with a victory, do for Jones’ odds this week? Geez, not much, actually.
Jones and his No. 43 team are posted at +5,000 this week. Ten bucks could get you $500, if you just want a small taste. It's a small portion . . . go ahead.
The board: Denny Hamlin favored, Chase Elliott listed fourth
Denny Hamlin +550
Kyle Busch +600
Martin Truex, Jr. +700
Chase Elliott +750
Kyle Larson +800
Christopher Bell +1000
Tyler Reddick +1200
Ross Chastain +1200
Ryan Blaney +1500
Kevin Harvick +1500
Bubba Wallace +2000
William Byron +2000
Joey Logano +2000
Alex Bowman +3500
Ty Gibbs +3500
Daniel Suarez +3500
Chase Briscoe +5000
Austin Dillon +5000
Austin Cindric +5000
Erik Jones +5000
Brad Keselowski +10000
Aric Almirola +25000
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +25000
Michael McDowell +25000
Chris Buescher +25000
Ty Dillon +50000
Noah Gragson +50000
Harrison Burton +50000
Justin Haley +50000
Cole Custer +50000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Landon Cassill +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000
Corey Lajoie +100000
Cody Ware +100000
