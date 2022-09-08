ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR odds for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas: A Bubba Wallace wager could go a long way

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
NASCAR heads west to visit Kansas Speedway for the second race of the 2022 Cup Series playoffs, and while this sounds wacky to stick-and-ball fans who know little about auto racing, a non-playoff team might win another playoff round.

You heard me.

Last week at Darlington, it was Erik Jones who won while the 16 playoff drivers raced for leftover points.

This week, we just might see that happen again because one certain driver and team (“team” is more important than usual this time) have a lot going for them.

Especially when you see those 20-to-1 odds, +2,000, Bubba Wallace is worth a serious look this weekend, for two really good reasons and one based on aesthetics.

BUSCH AND CHILDRESS?:Kyle Busch driving for Richard Childress? Time heals all wounds, even in NASCAR

NASCAR LIFER:Still on the job at age 102, Daytona Speedway's Juanita 'Lightnin' Epton, gets a break from work for honor

Bubba Wallace a NASCAR winner at Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas? Three reasons to consider

1. Bubba’s team, 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, put the winning car in Victory Lane this past spring at Kansas. That No. 45 Toyota was driven by Kurt Busch, who had to give up his playoff berth due to concussion issues.

2. 23XI’s sister car, the No. 23, is driven, generally, by Bubba, who has been gathering good finishes over the past two months and, by the way, finished 10th at Kansas earlier this year. That was after finishing seventh and 10th in the first two race stages, so that was no back-door top-10.

3. In order to help the team’s No. 45 entry in the parallel owner’s championship battle, 23XI switched numbers on its two entries and Bubba is now wearing the 45 (it’s a complicated story).

So, to review: Bubba Wallace is at +2,000, behind 10 other drivers on the board. At a track where he ran well in the spring, when his teammate won the race with basically the same engineering know-how involved. And Bubba has finished 11th or better in six of the last eight weeks.

What, you need more than that in order to take a 20-to-1 shot?

Well, there’s also this. Kansas Speedway is the only NASCAR track with a Hollywood Casino overlooking Turn 2. Can you think of a better place to be sporting a winning number?

After Darlington win, no big love for Erik Jones at Kansas

And since we’re here, here’s a much longer shot that’s certainly worth a kick of the tires: Erik Jones. That’s right, the same cat who won last week at Darlington, when he was listed at a whopping +6,000 in spite of evidence suggesting a lower number.

What did that great night of racing, complete with a victory, do for Jones’ odds this week? Geez, not much, actually.

Jones and his No. 43 team are posted at +5,000 this week. Ten bucks could get you $500, if you just want a small taste. It's a small portion . . . go ahead.

The board: Denny Hamlin favored, Chase Elliott listed fourth

Denny Hamlin +550

Kyle Busch +600

Martin Truex, Jr. +700

Chase Elliott +750

Kyle Larson +800

Christopher Bell +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Ross Chastain +1200

Ryan Blaney +1500

Kevin Harvick +1500

Bubba Wallace +2000

William Byron +2000

Joey Logano +2000

Alex Bowman +3500

Ty Gibbs +3500

Daniel Suarez +3500

Chase Briscoe +5000

Austin Dillon +5000

Austin Cindric +5000

Erik Jones +5000

Brad Keselowski +10000

Aric Almirola +25000

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Chris Buescher +25000

Ty Dillon +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Harrison Burton +50000

Justin Haley +50000

Cole Custer +50000

B.J. McLeod +100000

Todd Gilliland +100000

Landon Cassill +100000

J.J. Yeley +100000

Corey Lajoie +100000

Cody Ware +100000

