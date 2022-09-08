Ons Jabeur vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds for U.S. Open Semifinal (Garcia's Sizzling Streak Ends Friday)

Read full article on original website
US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York
Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the final of the US Open on Saturday.World number one Swiatek battled her way to a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur raced past Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3.In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a British champion, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on opponent sides of the net in the final.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayI Ieft everything out there last night, but it wasn’t meant to be. The atmosphere was something special that I’ll never forget. This one hurts, but back to...
Guardians vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Saturday, Sept. 10 (Trust Cleveland on Road)
The Cleveland Guardians are trying to separate from the rest of the AL Central and have one of their trustworthy starters on the mound to get the job done. Triston McKenzie is in line to start for the Guardians against the Twins, who trail Cleveland by 2.5 games in the AL Central. The White Sox are trailing by a game-and-a-half, but this is a massive game for the division.
Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final
Ons Jabeur is confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek as the two best players of the season prepare to battle it out for the final grand slam title.Swiatek is a long way clear at the top of the rankings but Jabeur will climb from fifth to second after reaching her second successive slam final at the US Open.The Tunisian swatted aside Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3 in the semi-finals on Thursday night and is ready to learn from her Wimbledon experience, when she won the first set of the final against Elena Rybakina but lost out in three.Jabeur has...
Iga Swiatek battles past Aryna Sabalenka to set up US Open final with Ons Jabeur
World No 1 Iga Swiatek battled past Aryna Sabalenka to set up a US Open final against Ons Jabeur on Saturday.Swiatek trailed big-hitting Belarusian Sabalenka 4-2 in the deciding set on Arthur Ashe Stadium but fought back impressively to triumph 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her third grand slam final.The 21-year-old and Jabeur have been the most consistently in-form players of the last two years along with the now-retired Ashleigh Barty and Saturday’s clash will bring either a first major title for Jabeur or a first away from the French Open for Swiatek.The Pole dropped her racket when Sabalenka netted...
Top seed Iga Swiatek sees off Jessica Pegula to reach first US Open semi-final
The No 1-ranked Swiatek moved into her first semi-final at Flushing Meadows by pulling out a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over American Jessica Pegula on Wednesday
Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both
NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night to reach her first title match at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur for the championship on Saturday. Swiatek, a...
Swiatek bathroom break sets up Jabeur US Open title showdown
An emergency bathroom break powered world number one Iga Swiatek into a US Open final showdown with trailblazing Tunisian fifth-seed Ons Jabeur on Thursday. But Swiatek was rejuvenated after a quick dash to the bathroom following the opening set.
Is the US Open final on TV tonight? Start time, channel and how to watch Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur
The women’s US Open final takes place tonight as Iga Swiatek faces Ons Jabeur in a blockbuster last grand slam final of the season.Swiatek and Jabeur have arguably been the two top players on tour this season and are set to finish the year as first and second in the world rankings.World No 1 Swiatek won the French Open in June, in the middle of a 37-match win streak, and is aiming to become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two grand slams in a season.Follow the US Open final LIVE!Jabeur, meanwhile, can make history...
US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will fight for title and world No1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will do battle for the US Open trophy and world number one ranking on Sunday.Ruud was a convincing four-set winner over Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz survived his third straight night session five-setter, beating American hope Frances Tiafoe.Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram successfully defended their men’s doubles title, beating another British player, Neal Skupski, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayFound a fourth for doubles. pic.twitter.com/fb9UnClNnI— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2022Point of the dayCARLOS ALCARAZ IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/2ySEIlloEp— US Open...
US Open: Iga Swiatek & Ons Jabeur bid for final Grand Slam trophy of year
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Iga Swiatek will bid for a second Grand Slam trophy of the year, while...
G2 beats FaZe in first-place showdown in Group B at ESL Pro League 16
G2 Esports staked their claim as the top squad in Group B on Saturday, producing their fourth straight sweep and
Casper Ruud into US Open final with win over Karen Khachanov
Casper Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov to reach his second grand slam final of the season at the US Open and move to within one result of taking over as world number one.The Norwegian has not yet become a big name outside tennis but he has grown into one of the most consistent performers in the men’s game and made his first slam final at the French Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal.Clay is the 23-year-old’s best surface but he is catching up fast on hard courts and continued his excellent run in New York with a 7-6 (5) 6-2...
