ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Here's what to know about property tax rates for Jacksonville, the Beaches and Baldwin

By David Bauerlein, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6Iwx_0hmkLamR00

Jacksonville residents will know this month what the 2022-23 budget means for them as the Finance Committee for Jacksonville City Council has completed its summer hearings.

Here's a look at how property tax rates would vary in different parts of Duval County based on how the final stretch of budget-making is shaping up.

Big buck project:Libraries, parks, sidewalks: Top 30 projects in Mayor Curry's capital improvement projects

Will the tax rate for the city of Jacksonville go up or down?

It would be down slightly. The Finance Committee stuck with the reduction in the tax rate that Mayor Lenny Curry proposed in his budget. The rate would be about $11.32 per $1,000 of taxable property value for this year's tax bills, compared to $11.44 for the 2021 tax bills.

But it still would be 9.07% higher than the rollback rate, which is the rate that would collect the same amount of property taxes in light of how the hot real estate market has grown the size of the tax base.

How about the Beaches?

The Beaches cities have a two-step decision for their tax rates that results in different rates for Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach.

The Jacksonville City Council enacts a base tax rate. The Finance Committee supported a rate of about $8.03 per $1,000 of taxable property value for Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach, which is reduction from the current base rate of $8.15 per $1,000.

Then each of the Beach cities approves its own tax rate on top of that base rate. Jacksonville Beach's tentative tax rate is about $3.99 per $1,000 of taxable property value ($12.02 total with city's base rate), Atlantic Beach's tentative rate is nearly $3.23 per $1,000 of tax value ($11.25 total), and Neptune Beach is almost $3.52 per $1,000 ($11.55 total).

How is Baldwin's tax rate changing?

The Finance Committee approved a base rate of almost $9.53 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The town's tentative tax rate is $3 per $1,000 so the total rate for tax bills in Baldwin will be about $12.53 per $1,000 of taxable property.

What changes did the Finance Committee make in Mayor Lenny Curry's proposed budget?

The Finance Committee's scrutiny left intact the overall framework of the $1.55 billion budget in terms of spending on various departments, service levels and financial reserves. The residential garbage collection fee remains unchanged.

The Finance Committee backed about $4.6 million in enhancements that would direct money to specific city programs and nonprofit organizations beyond what was in Curry's budget.

City Council will have public hearings on the budget at its Sept. 13 and Sept. 27 meetings. Then it will vote on the budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The Finance Committee still must vote on the capital improvements program portion of next year's budget.

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

State-defined tax increase likely for Fernandina Beach property owners

'I will point out to you that we have all agreed that we need to grow and enhance our parks and recreational spaces.'. Costs are going up and jobs need to be done, so despite the anti-tax local political culture, the Fernandina Beach City Commission is continuing on a path toward a millage rate the state defines as a tax increase, but is the same rate Commissioners approved for the current fiscal year.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Atlantic Beach, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Baldwin, FL
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
City
Neptune Beach, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Government
Atlantic Beach, FL
Government
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Business
Neptune Beach, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

7-Eleven to North Jacksonville

JEA received a service availability request report for a 5,000-square-foot convenience store at 671 Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. England-Thims & Miller Inc. is the civil engineer. Previous reports show that the 7-Eleven chain is exploring construction of a 4,560-square-foot convenience store/restaurant with automobile and diesel fueling at northwest...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
paigemindsthegap.com

8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Curry
Jacksonville Daily Record

City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project

Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

ServPro franchise buys Cassat Avenue building for relocation

NAI Hallmark announced the sale of 750 Cassat Ave. in West Jacksonville to ServPro of Arlington/Jacksonville East for $3.26 million. NAI Hallmark Vice President Austin Kay represented the seller and John Cole with Foundry Commercial represented the buyer. The 32,198-square-foot building was developed in 1979. Beauty Max previously operated there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rates#Tax Bills#Beach Cities#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Linus Realestate#The Finance Committee
News4Jax.com

Vote in our poll: What is the most important issue for Jacksonville residents?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber CEO and Republican Daniel Davis is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday to become the next mayor of Jacksonville. He enters a crowded field that currently includes eight other candidates: Omega Allen (NPA), LeAnna Cumber (Republican), Donna Deegan (Democrat), Al Ferraro (Republican), Audrey Gibson (Democrat), Frank Keasler (Republican), Darcy Richardson (Independent) and Theresa Ann Richardson (Democrat).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pet Supermarket to open in Arlington

Pet Supermarket is preparing to open what appears to be its 15th store in Northeast Florida. The city is reviewing a permit application for JH Contractors Inc. to renovate 6,000 square feet of space at 6999 Merrill Road in Dames Pointe Plaza for Pet Supermarket at an estimated cost of $500,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County gov’t workers displeased ahead of Aetna contract renewal

Commissioners unanimously approved the negotiated deal. Sometimes it seems like people go into their insurance plans knowing that it doesn’t exactly work for them. Sometimes those people are a whole county workforce. The Nassau County Board of Commissioners recently agreed to a flat renewal with Aetna for county workers’ health care coverage, although it did so with reservations.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties

TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy