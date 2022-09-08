ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

ClutchPoints

Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers

The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth NBA Championship over the last eight years last season. They defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win the title. Early on during their playoff run, backup guard Gary Payton II played an important role for the Warriors. He became one of the better defensive players on […] The post Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Ringer

Becky Hammon Is the WNBA’s Coaching Ace

The Las Vegas Aces are ridiculously stacked. Their superstar, A’ja Wilson, won her second WNBA MVP award this season, and also won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing third in the league in total points. Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in women’s Division I history, and was one of just two players in the WNBA to score 20 points per game this year. Jackie Young was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Wilson, Plum, and Young were no. 1 picks in the WNBA draft in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2017 to 2019, and each was an All-Star this year—as was another Aces starter, Dearica Hamby. That leaves just one Vegas starter who was not named to the All-Star Game this year—Chelsea Gray, who just sent the Aces to the WNBA Finals with the first 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. That performance came just two days after the first 29-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history. Her entire conference championship series was nonstop ludicrous, bonkers, crazy-pills clutch shooting; she is the most destructive thing to happen to the city of Seattle since the made-for-TV movie 10.5: Apocalypse.
rolling out

A’ja Wilson, Rhyne Howard clean up WNBA postseason awards

A’ja Wilson‘s ascension into a Hall of Fame career continues it’s upward trajectory. The Las Vegas Aces’ star forward took home both WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2022 season. She’s the fifth WNBA player in history to win Defensive Player of the Year and MVP in the same season, and the seventh player in league history to win multiple MVPs.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: NBA 2K23 ratings for every Oregon Duck in the NBA and WNBA

The ever popular NBA 2K video game series came out with the latest version, NBA 2K23, on Friday. As with the Madden series on the NFL side, the release of a new video game makes the rounds on social media every single year as fans, media members, and even players themselves discuss their overall ratings and the ratings of each team. For Oregon fans, it’s a great chance to see how former players are assessed as NBA talent, with about six weeks until the actual NBA season is set to begin. This year’s game also features WNBA talent as well, giving fans a...
CBS Sports

Candid Coaches: Should college basketball keep the 30-second shot clock or change to 24 like the NBA and FIBA?

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at small Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, these coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the course of three weeks we are posting the results of our summer survey on the state of college basketball.
CBS Sports

2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks

The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
