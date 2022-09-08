ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Were you stuck in traffic during 1999's Hurricane Floyd? Or did you hunker down at home?

By Matt Soergel, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSwNK_0hmkL9EB00

In mid-September 23 years ago, the eye of massive Hurricane Floyd, which was expected to be just 30 miles off Jacksonville Beach, instead wheeled out to sea passing 150 miles off the Northeast Florida coast.

Whew. It wasn't accurate to say the city just dodged a bullet. "This is more like we dodged a Tomahawk missile," said Andy Devanas, a state meteorologist.

A long time coming:Jacksonville Beach Pier reopens after 3 years of hurricane damage repairs

Mayor John Delaney, a resident of Neptune Beach, knew how lucky the area was. "If it would have wobbled just a little to the west instead of to the east, we would not have an Atlantic Beach, a Neptune Beach and a Jacksonville Beach. That was our greatest fear."

The 1999 storm was terrifying: Peak winds were 155 mph and the official three-day forecast cone was 236 nautical miles, so plenty of people had reason to worry — and flee, causing what was at the time the largest evacuation in U.S. history.

About 1.3 million people hit the road after evacuation orders along from Miami to Fernandina Beach. In Georgia about a half-million people also fled.

After Floyd:Lessons from Matthew, one year later

For Jaxons, it was a mess.

Drivers sitting in the epic eastbound traffic jam on Interstate 10 looked longingly — and in mounting frustration — at the mostly empty westbound lanes. Delaney asked the Florida Highway Patrol to open them to storm refugees but the FHP said they were needed for what eastbound traffic there was.

Ten years after Floyd, the state later decided westbound lanes to Lake City can be opened as a "last-resort" option. It wouldn't be until Matthew in 2016 that there would be another giant regional evacuation. And while Matthew and then 2017's Irma both had choke-points, there were not the traffic standstills that frustrated people in 1999.

Hurricane Matthew: A close call

Times-Union writer Sandy Strickland summed up the plight of Floyd refugees in a 2017 retrospective:

"The parking lot and grounds of an at-capacity Days Inn in Lake City looked like a refugee camp overflowing with evacuees and their pets. Scores of people slept in their cars. Some slept on the floor and on couches in the Days Inn lobby ... Others told of wandering the smaller roads in Georgia for 10 hours looking for a place to stay before finding shelter at churches in McRae and Kathleen in the south-central part of the state.”

Sandy Strickland: Hurricane Floyd gridlock exodus was largest in Florida

Four years after Hurricane Irma: Jacksonville-area recovery effort concludes thousands of repairs

On Interstate 16 in Georgia, some drivers just gave up, and the shoulders and median became "a miles-long campground," Strickland wrote, as refugees slept in their cars, in tents or on the ground.

Hotels all the way to Tallahasse were booked, and nerves were frazzled past the breaking point. The manager of the Days Inn in Macclenny summed up the apocalyptic feel.

“It has been crazy," he said. "It’s like the end of the world."

Comments / 4

Related
paigemindsthegap.com

8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Pedestrian involved crash in Duval County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway patrol state that Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, just north of Hicks Road, in the center traffic lane at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound traffic lanes. The pedestrian is reported to have walked directly into the path of the moving vehicle.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Atlantic Beach, FL
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Neptune Beach, FL
City
Lake City, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Floyd#Hurricanes#Hurricane Matthew#Fhp
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to FHP

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old pedestrian is dead after a crash on State Road 21, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 10:05 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old woman driving an SUV was headed south on Blanding Boulevard when a man attempted to cross the street, north of Hicks Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
First Coast News

Floridian's brush with puss caterpillars: 'My arm is on fire'

FLORIDA, USA — If you've had a brush with a puss caterpillar, it's likely an experience you won't forget. "Whenever I sat down, there was an armrest," Jessica Beall explained. "I put my elbow on the armrest just like I normally would, within seconds of me sitting down my arm just started burning really bad."
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Deadly shooting off Alderman Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Friday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO officers located a male in his late...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy