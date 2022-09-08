Read full article on original website
Related
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake leaves 30 dead in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 30 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, People's...
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Eight die climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano as icy winds delay rescue of four others
The number of people who died in an accident while climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano has risen to eight, Russian authorities said Monday. A helicopter with a rescue team was on the way to the site of the accident, emergency officials said. Russian media initially reported on Saturday that five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘In a single walk you can see an acropolis, falcons and eagles’: hiking Greece’s ancient island paths
Beauty is all around us on the bright April morning my daughter and I climb a path marked as a donkey trail on our map of the Cycladic island of Sifnos. Butterflies flit over terraced meadows brimming with wild lupins, red poppies, and soft, green grasses. A whitewashed chapel is luminous against the blue sky. Over on a hilltop stand the silver canopy of an olive grove and the remains of a stone windmill, spokes and sails long absent. We approach the edge of a rocky outcrop and a mosaic of blues emerges beneath us: it’s the Myrtoan Sea and it stretches, glittering, in three directions, as if to the earth’s very ends.
US returns antiquities to Egypt
Authorities in New York announced Wednesday the return of 16 antiquities to Egypt, including five works that were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of a probe into international art trafficking. Five other pieces were seized in May and June from the Met, worth $3.1 million, as part of a probe carried out by US and French authorities and under which former Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez was charged in France.
European Drought Reveals Nazi Ship Graveyard
As Reuters originally reported, drought in Europe which is the worst the continent has seen in a long time has exposed a graveyard of Nazi ships in the mighty Danube River. Just like how bodies have turned up in barrels in Lake Mead, Nevada, a hidden part of history has come to light, showing just how badly Russian troops shellacked the Germans as they fled from the eastern front of the European theater in WWII.
Comments / 0