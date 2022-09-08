NFL Best Bets for 2022 Season (Win Totals, Rookie of the Year, MVP, Division Winners, AFC, NFC, Super Bowl & More)

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes Rob Gronkowski easy Buccaneers offer
If Rob Gronkowski truly does stay retired from football and doesn’t come back to the Buccaneers, you can’t say Tom Brady didn’t try. The Buccaneers are flatly at their best when they have Rob Gronkowski on the field. A target like Gronk that meshes so well with Tom Brady is almost a no-brainer on a team that has gone all-in offensively more than once, and his retirement did set the offense back slightly.
NFL power rankings: Which teams look like Super Bowl 57 contenders entering Week 1 of 2022 season?
The Los Angeles Rams aim to be the NFL's first repeat champion since 2004, but several contenders will be looking to take the defending champs down.
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
What Nick Saban said after Alabama survives Texas upset bid
Nick Saban had a lot of praise for Bryce Young but his ire was directed at Alabama’s mental errors as they fought off an upset bid from Texas. No one expected Texas to give Alabama football a game on Saturday…until they did just that. The Longhorns stuck with...
Rams unveil Super Bowl LVI championship banner in front of Josh Allen, Bills
The Los Angeles Rams had a huge flex in front of Josh Allen and the visiting Buffalo Bills Thursday night. Before the 2022 NFL regular season’s opener, the Rams unveiled and raised their Super Bowl LVI championship banner to the rafters of SoFi Stadium, with former LA tackle Andrew Whitworth leading the ceremony.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans odds, picks and predictions
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans open their seasons Sunday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Colts vs. Texans odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Colts finished the 2021 season with a...
NFL Odds: Saints vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The National Football League is officially back, as week one action gets underway this weekend with the New Orleans Saints battling it out with the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South showdown! With that being said, it is time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes our Saints-Falcons prediction and pick.
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
Colts vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 1 picks
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are looking to snap an eight-year losing streak on opening day when they visit the Houston Texans (0-0) at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The Week 1 matchup may look like an easy win given that the Colts are viewed as heavy favorites to open the season, but the end of the 2021 season likely has fans taking more of a cautiously optimistic approach.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders.
White Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 10th (Chicago's Offense To Stumble In Oakland)
The Chicago White Sox are still fighting for the AL Central crown, making every game in this final month extremely important. The White Sox were able to rally yesterday and sneak out with a win – taking two straight games against the Athletics. Will the White Sox have enough...
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL QB Rankings: Matthew Stafford’s disaster causes tumble while Josh Allen still leads the herd
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
3 Braves players who shouldn’t sniff the postseason roster
The postseason Atlanta Braves roster doesn’t need to have these three players on it. The Atlanta Braves are going to the postseason! Exactly whom they play, which spot they will have in the MLB postseason bracket, and how far they can go is yet to be determined. Regardless of those important facts, we do know the Braves are going to see some action in October with their season on the line as their magic number continues to shrink.
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Drew Brees had really bad advice for Texas and Quinn Ewers after injury
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees provided Quinn Ewers a path to return to Texas’ game against Alabama, but that wouldn’t have been a good thing. Brees dealt with shoulder and collarbone issues for much of his career. So, when Quinn Ewers went down with what looked to be a similar injury of his own against Alabama, Brees stepped in with some friendly advice on social media.
Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford makes NFL history in 2022 opener
A lot has been made of Matthew Stafford and his elbow issues leading up to the Los Angeles Rams season
Los Angeles Rams looking for next edge after building Super Bowl champion roster through superstar trades
LOS ANGELES -- Standing on top of a double-decker bus driving through the city, general manager Les Snead took in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl parade. His attire -- a white long-sleeve shirt with his photo and the line, "F--- them picks" -- was a nod to the method that got them to the moment.
Braves magic number, explained: Atlanta closes in on a playoff spot (UPDATED)
The Atlanta Braves are chasing the New York Mets in the NL East. Just a half-game behind the team in Queens, NY, Atlanta could overtake them by the weekend. For now, here’s the Braves magic number to make the playoffs. The Braves have been red-hot since May, overcoming what...
