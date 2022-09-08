For anyone who travels Beach and Southside boulevards in Jacksonville, read on

You can't get there from here anymore if you take the northbound Southside Boulevard exit at Beach Boulevard and want to continue straight.

Oh, you can turn left or right to get onto Beach; you just can't go onto Southside's northbound service road to get to parts of Southside Estates anymore.

The orange barrels and temporary turn signs blocking your way are the next phase of a $7.4 million project adding S-shaped median U-turn lanes, or MUTs, at the Southside and Beach boulevards interchange in Jacksonville.

All this is designed to reduce congestion and improve safety, the Florida Department of Transportation said. It's also early training for permanently removing traffic movement north or south across Beach Boulevard.

Along with the MUTs on Beach, the FDOT will also add a stop-controlled median directional crossover to Newell Boulevard. Another median directional crossover with a traffic signal will be on West Eve Drive.

Check the FDOT video at vimeo.com/643540164/861b8b679b for an animated look at the finished project.

Construction started this year and has already added a new westbound median on Beach to keep traffic separated for a bit as it merges from Southside Boulevard. But the MUTs will march in soon enough on both eastbound Beach to northbound Southside, and westbound Beach to southbound Southside.

The FDOT expects the redesign to be done by spring, reducing congestion with a "displaced left-turn intersection concept" and less traffic signal waits. That could mean a reduction in wait times at red lights from 171 seconds per vehicle to 23 seconds per vehicle, the FDOT said.

Sometimes you have to take the path unpaved, according to a new Clay-Duval County Trail Feasibility Study by the North Florida Transportation Planning Organization. The study was done to find possible routes for a walking/biking trail from Gold Head Branch State Park in Clay County to the Cecil Trail in Duval County.

A paved trail through Jennings State Forest was a primary alternative investigated during the study. But the Florida Forest Service will not permit a paved trail through there. So the 57-page study recommends paving outside the park and unpaved inside.

The total trail would be about 36.5 miles, the unpaved part about 6.6 miles, starting at at the Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail at Gold Head State Park, then along Blanding Boulevard.

The paved connection would continue along Old Jennings Road to Oakleaf Plantation Parkway. Through Duval County, the trail would go north along Cecil Connector Road, then 103rd Street to Normandy Boulevard and Cecil Trail. The unpaved connection would head west along Old Jennings Road.

