Ribbon cutting September 10 for Art in Hart mural in Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – Professional muralist John Kowalczyk put the finishing touches on the. new mural in downtown Hartford which the Art in Hart Committee hopes is the first of many. This first mural, which depicts the city flower and city bird, is located on the north side of Hank’s...
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
Football Friday results: Germantown, Hartford win
Germantown jumped out to big lead against Menomonee Falls on Sept. 9 and then held on to win 33-27. The teams were tied a 7-7 after the first quarter. Germantown scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, including a touchdown on a blocked punt that returned by Cooper Catalano. Germantown’s last touchdown came with less than 20 seconds before halftime. Germantown missed two extra point attempts and entered halftime with a 33-7 lead.
Glenn Bogenschneider of Slinger inducted into Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s Hall of Fame
Slinger, WI – Glenn Bogenchneider was raised on a farm near Iron Bridge, Wisconsin in Dodge County. He learned horseshoe pitching from his father who was a very good pitcher. When he was a teenager, Glenn and his dad would team up at social outings. The two of them were an untouchable tandem as they both threw a lot of ringers.
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
Photos from the Germantown-Menomonee Falls football game
Top photo: Keli Grennier of Menomonee Falls (6) runs to tackle Germantown’s Michael Ubert following a pass completion on Sept. 9. Germantown defeated Menomonee Falls, 33-27. Top row, left photo: Scott Hawkins of Menomonee Falls (85) fights off a tackle against Germantown during a kick return. Top row, right...
Downtown Waukesha’s Busy Arts Mecca
In October, the Almont Gallery will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The gallery is housed in the first free standing stone building in downtown Waukesha, dating back to the Civil War era on the corner of Main and Clinton Streets. Almont has been dubbed the “go-to place” by locals and outsiders alike.
Photos from Flying Electrons Airfest event in Menomonee Falls
Top photo: A Mig 29 radio controlled model airplane lands during the Flying Electrons Airfest event held in Menomonee Falls on Aug. 13. Middle row: A Flex Innovation Mamba 120 radio controlled airplane with yellow black scheme (left photo) goes vertical while a Multiplex Parkmaster radio controlled plane lands after flight.
Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?
The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
Street festival 'TosaFest' returns to Wauwatosa this weekend
TosaFest will return to the streets of the Village of Wauwatosa this weekend after several years of being in Hart Park.
Autumn Harvest Fest open Saturdays & Sundays
Apple picking season has arrived Wisconsin and this weekend The Elegant Farmer will kick things off with a festival full of fun, food and of course, apples. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago getting an early start to this weekend’s festivities.
Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
Queen Elizabeth's brush with Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The late Queen Elizabeth II visited Milwaukee once, though it was technically the city's harbor and she may not have been awake for the moment. On July 7, 1959, her majesty helped mark the opening of the Saint Lawrence Seaway by sailing through to the Great Lakes and into Milwaukee's harbor.
REAL ESTATE | New Scooter’s Coffee House and car wash coming to STH 175 and Hwy 60 in Slinger, WI
September 8, 2022 – Slinger, WI – There’s a new coffee shop and car wash being proposed for a high-traffic intersection in Slinger, WI. The Plan Commission reviewed a proposal submitted by Krisandra Lippert for a Scooter’s Coffee House, 905 E. Commerce Blvd. Originally this was going to be a simple kiosk-type store, but later expanded to have a drive thru and dine-in option with coffee and food.
Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished
WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement. Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home...
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Holy smokes! Charlie Berens to serve up his twist on a Brandy Old Fashioned at Milwaukee distillery
MILWAUKEE — Geez Louise, we can’t believe it’s true. Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens could be your next cocktail mixologist in Milwaukee. Central Standard Craft Distillery announced on Thursday that Berens would be a guest mixologist at its Crafthouse and Kitchen as a part of its “Cocktails for a Cause” event on Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. The new distillery event will bring in guest bartenders monthly during a happy hour dedicated to charity.
Healthy male/female volunteers sought for new Quest study at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, is offering the Quest Study for healthy male and female volunteers which involves 1 in-house stay, lasting 19 days/18 nights, 2 outpatient visits and 1 follow up phone call. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy...
