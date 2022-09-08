Read full article on original website
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Tom Brady makes Rob Gronkowski easy Buccaneers offer
If Rob Gronkowski truly does stay retired from football and doesn’t come back to the Buccaneers, you can’t say Tom Brady didn’t try. The Buccaneers are flatly at their best when they have Rob Gronkowski on the field. A target like Gronk that meshes so well with Tom Brady is almost a no-brainer on a team that has gone all-in offensively more than once, and his retirement did set the offense back slightly.
Buffalo Bills rout Los Angeles Rams to kick off 2022 NFL season: How it happened
Follow along for live updates from the NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and upstart Buffalo Bills.
Guardians vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Saturday, Sept. 10 (Trust Cleveland on Road)
The Cleveland Guardians are trying to separate from the rest of the AL Central and have one of their trustworthy starters on the mound to get the job done. Triston McKenzie is in line to start for the Guardians against the Twins, who trail Cleveland by 2.5 games in the AL Central. The White Sox are trailing by a game-and-a-half, but this is a massive game for the division.
NFL insider suggests New England Patriots, Bill Belichick could face ‘crossroads’ in 2024
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is heading into the 2022 NFL season facing plenty of questions about the roster
White Sox vs. Athletics Prediction and Odds for Saturday, September 10th (Chicago's Offense To Stumble In Oakland)
The Chicago White Sox are still fighting for the AL Central crown, making every game in this final month extremely important. The White Sox were able to rally yesterday and sneak out with a win – taking two straight games against the Athletics. Will the White Sox have enough...
4 clear reasons not to overreact to Rams stinker vs. Josh Allen, Bills
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams opened the 2022 season with a highly anticipated game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite the high level of enthusiasm surrounding the game, the Bills made a strong statement by beating the Rams at SoFi Stadium in lopsided fashion. The Rams offense gained only...
Bill Belichick on Patriots’ play-calling: “If it doesn’t go well, blame me.”
The conversation regarding the Patriots’ offensive play-caller continued on Friday, as Bill Belichick spoke to Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. Speculation has swirled throughout the offseason and preseason regarding who will be the official replacement of Josh McDaniels. Because Belichick is yet to give an official title to either Matt Patricia or Joe Judge, questions have continued to arise with the regular season just around the corner.
Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn't mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners' home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL's opening night.
'Recipe for Success': Bills QB Josh Allen Cooks Up MVP Statement in Blowout at Rams
The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season considered by many to be among the most complete teams in the NFL. They wasted little time - well, maybe one first half of time - in proving themselves worthy of the hype with a dominant 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday night.
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
3 adjustments Sean McVay, Rams must make after miserable showing vs. Bills
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is undoubtedly one of the best in the NFL today. He has completely turned the Rams around with a 55-27 record and four playoff appearances in five seasons. His efforts finally culminated in a Super Bowl 56 victory, the Rams’ first in over 20 years.
3 bold predictions for Dolphins 2022 season
The Miami Dolphins have posted consecutive winning seasons but neither resulted in a playoff berth. New head coach Mike McDaniel has a talented squad. It was a very active offseason in South Florida. It began with the dismissal of the head coach and the hiring of a fresh face. The Miami Dolphins are now under the guidance of Mike McDaniel. General manager Chris Grier added new offensive weapons for young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The trade for speedster Tyreek Hill and the free-agent addition of wide receiver Cedrick Wilson should open things up all over the field. The offensive line and backfield have a new look as well.
3 Reasons Why the Patriots Can Defeat the Dolphins
Although they are coming off of a playoff appearance in 2021, the expectation coming into 2022 is that the Patriots will take a step back. It doesn’t help that they will be opening on the road in a stadium where they have struggled (2-7 in last 9 games) against a team who has beaten them in three consecutive meetings. While all may seem lost, here are three reasons why the Patriots can win.
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Drew Brees had really bad advice for Texas and Quinn Ewers after injury
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees provided Quinn Ewers a path to return to Texas’ game against Alabama, but that wouldn’t have been a good thing. Brees dealt with shoulder and collarbone issues for much of his career. So, when Quinn Ewers went down with what looked to be a similar injury of his own against Alabama, Brees stepped in with some friendly advice on social media.
Video: Bills score first touchdown of NFL season on beautiful fake
The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why. The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Buffalo...
Former New England Patriots returns to team on practice squad
Former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon signed back with the team on Thursday. He’ll return on the practice squad. It’s a logical reunion for the Patriots and Cannon, who spent nine years together from 2011-2019. Cannon, a 5th round draft pick back in 2011 out of TCU, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.
UFC 279 LIVE: Diaz vs Ferguson and Chimaev vs Holland stream, latest fight updates and how to watch tonight
Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will meet in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, after Khamzat Chimaev’s failed weight-cut caused a major shake-up to the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.Icon Diaz, entering the final fight of his UFC contract, was set to face the fastest-rising star in the company in Chimaev, but the Russian-born Swede capped off a week to forget by missing weight. The unbeaten Chimaev, 28, had already confronted middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute on Monday and caused a series of backstage incidents on Thursday by kicking Kevin Holland, the latter moment...
Report card: Bills top Rams, 31-10
Check out Bills Wire’s Week 1 report card for the Buffalo Bills following the team’s 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams below:. Allen was close to perfect. Take out his second interception which was thrown a bit behind receiver Jamison Crowder and he essentially was. The Bills...
