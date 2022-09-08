Read full article on original website
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for
Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
Gameday Headquarters: Oregon State Beavers vs Fresno State Bulldogs
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road for the first time this season, where they will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in Fresno on Saturday. This week's game will air on CBS Sports Net, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks demolished Eastern Washington
Oregon defeated Eastern Washington, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first win of the season and his first as a head coach. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference.
What Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said after losing to Oregon Ducks
Eastern Washington lost to Oregon, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Eagles coach Aaron Best recapped EWU’s first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Best’s postgame press conference.
Oregon Ducks defensive back Bryce Boettcher disqualified for targeting
Oregon defensive back Bryce Boettcher was penalized for targeting during Saturday’s home opener. Boettcher, a redshirt-sophomore, was called for targeting on a diving tackle of Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism III during a kickoff return with 9:59 to go in the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. The call was...
Oregon State Basketball: Beavers take massive hit with Warith Alatishe departure
Warith Alatishe played a starring role in Oregon State Basketball’s recent success in March. Now the Beavers will have to rebuild without him. It feels like ages ago since Oregon State Basketball was viewed in a positive light. But it was just 2021 when the Beavers went from no postseason hopes to not only winning the Pac-12 Tournament and getting the autobid, but also then making it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament as a 12 seed.
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 70-14 win over Eastern Washington Eagles
We were live at Autzen Stadium for Oregon’s 2022 home opener against Eastern Washington, with the Ducks cruising past the Eagles 70-14. The Ducks improved to 1-1 on the season and gave coach Dan Lanning his first victory as UO’s head coach.
Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco 5-star edge-rusher, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
National powerhouse program St. John Bosco (California) is set to take on Oregon 6A back-to-back state champion Central Catholic on Friday night in a clash held at Autzen Stadium. For five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher, it's ...
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
scorebooklive.com
National No. 1 St. John Bosco football makes ‘business trip’ to Eugene, silences Oregon 6A champion Central Catholic
EUGENE, Ore. — The top-ranked team in the nation was all business on its visit to the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium on Friday night. St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., which has topped the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings since the preseason, took control from the opening seconds against two-time defending Oregon Class 6A state champion Central Catholic of Portland and dominated in a 49-0 victory.
Bakersfield Californian
Liberty's late rally halted by lightning storm in 35-27 loss to Buchanan
With its game against visiting Clovis-Buchanan slipping away, the Liberty football team found new life with two touchdowns in under 2 minutes. Then lightning struck — or perhaps more accurately, was seen flashing in the surrounding sky, according to school officials. For safety purposes, the field was cleared and the metal stands emptied, initially as a 30-minute delay, and later a full stoppage when another bolt lit up the sky, ending the contest with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter and the Patriots trailing 35-27.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
beachconnection.net
So Much Port Orford, So Little Time: Seriously Multilayered S. Oregon Coast Town
(Port Orford, Oregon) – Saunter into this little burgh with its mix of soaring, rocky bluffs and blobs along with the usual sandy goodness, you'll soon find yourself in not just a pleasant beach town but a haven for whale watching as well. Those intricate sea stacks and coves seem to attract them, and the bluffs allow great vantage points. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
KGW
Oregon hospitals in crisis: Samaritan CEO says it could take a generation to recover
PORTLAND, Ore. — As CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems, Becky Hultberg has a close-up view of the crisis gripping the state's health care sector — and she spends sleepless nights thinking about what the future holds. More than two and a half...
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
Salem, Oregon ranks as one of America’s most depressed cities
Where are Americans most depressed?
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple Western Oregon counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a...
