Don’t expect to see Britney Spears on stage in the near future. The singer posted a lengthy message on Instagram Sunday, reflecting on her the work she put out during her 13-year conservatorship and declaring she will “probably never perform again.” Spears opened the post by lamenting about her lack of creative control over her music videos during that era — she says the only visual she liked from that time was the one for “Work Bitch” — and her unpleasant experience working with photographers. In typical fashion, the post mostly took aim at her father, Jamie Spears, who served...

