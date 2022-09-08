ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’: I’m ‘Pretty Traumatized’

Don’t expect to see Britney Spears on stage in the near future. The singer posted a lengthy message on Instagram Sunday, reflecting on her the work she put out during her 13-year conservatorship and declaring she will “probably never perform again.” Spears opened the post by lamenting about her lack of creative control over her music videos during that era — she says the only visual she liked from that time was the one for “Work Bitch” — and her unpleasant experience working with photographers. In typical fashion, the post mostly took aim at her father, Jamie Spears, who served...
Grazia

How Will The Queen’s Death Impact Netflix’s The Crown?

No show has documented the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II quite like The Crown. Since it first hit our screens six years ago, it has been heralded for its dramatisation of the political and personal events that unfolded within the walls of Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and beyond, which shaped Her Majesty's reign over the last 70 years.
