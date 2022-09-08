Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
NCDOA to deliver school supplies to Greene County Intermediate School
Donations are part of Governor Roy Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive. NC Department of Administration’s Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell will deliver school supplies to Greene County students on Friday, September 9 as part of Governor Roy Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive. During her visit Secretary Cashwell will...
neusenews.com
Job fair coming to Greene County at Wellness Center
Mark your calendars and plan to attend the first annual Job Fair on Wednesday, September 14, from 2 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Greene County Wellness Center, 84 N. Perry Drive, Snow Hill, NC. The Lenoir Community College-Greene County Center, NC Global Transpark Economic Development Region, and Greene County Government will sponsor the Job Fair.
neusenews.com
Justin Stout: Free adult literacy tutoring available at local library
It might surprise you to learn that, according to the national adult literacy non-profit organization ProLiteracy, 43 million Americans struggle to read, write, or do math beyond a third-grade level. Only 53% of immigrants are proficient English speakers. And according to the Department of Education, 31.8 million Americans are digitally illiterate, meaning that they do not have the comfort or competence with technology to use a computer or mobile device.
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
neusenews.com
Filling Station in running to receive True Inspiration Award
The Filling Station in Pollocksville celebrated five years of service to the community. The community now has an opportunity to help the Filling Station. They have been awarded the Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Award. How much will they be awarded? That is up to the community. From September 1, 2022...
neusenews.com
Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County
Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
wcti12.com
Kinston woman provides alternate way for kids to get to school
KINSTON, Lenoir County — For parents in Kinston, there is a new alternative to get their kids to school, thanks to Dayna Wilson. Many North Carolina families will send their children off to Head Start this year. For some, getting their children to school has been a challenge. Dayna Wilson of Kinston has met that challenge.
neusenews.com
Rochelle’s leadership program has whole school on same page
Barbara Sutton, president of Lenoir County NAACP chapter, guides a class of Rochelle Middle School students in a discussion of “The Energy Bus,” the book around which the school’s new year-long leadership development program for students and teachers is built. The program kicked off Thursday when Sutton and 19 other facilitators, most from outside the school, led the school’s entire student body in the book study.
cbs17
Thousands gather in Rocky Mount for 25th annual Down East Viking Football Classic
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than 24 hours before kickoff the stands at the Rocky Mount Athletic Stadium were empty. However, that changes Saturday. Preparation was underway Friday evening and so was the excitement nearby. “It is like a mini homecoming. It is so exciting.” Elizabeth City State...
NC organization hosting backpack drive
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – As the new school year is beginning and students head back to the classroom, StepStone Family and Youth Services of North Carolina is kicking off its first-ever “Back to School” backpack drive to benefit the youth in need. StepStone Family & Youth Services will be accepting donations for new and gently […]
WITN
Rep. Murphy announces $1.3 million child care grant to Kinston center
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston community center will soon see well more than a million dollars in funding due to a child care grant, according to state Rep. Greg Murphy. Murphy applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for giving Greene Lamp, Inc. a $1,339,300 grant for the Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships program (EHS-CCP) in Kinston.
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston Building & Grounds Maintenance Technician
Description Performs difficult semiskilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of public facilities, buildings, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities, and related work as required. Work is performed under the limited supervision of the Buildings and Grounds Superintendent. Essential Functions Performing a variety of semiskilled manual labor tasks in the maintenance and repair of public facilities, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities. The following functions are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to the position. Performs carpentry, electrical, mechanical and plumbing repair and maintenance work. Installs light bulbs and ballasts; installs new lights; repairs light switches and plugs. Performs preventive maintenance and repairs air conditioning units; checks and installs chemicals in cooling tower at City Hall; resets air conditioning units at City Hall by computer. Receives and maintains inventory of parts for machinery at various locations; maintains account and purchase order information for parts. Repairs pressure washers; repairs roof leaks; installs new locks and repairs existing locks. Repairs various pieces of furniture and wooden facility features; moves office furniture. Conducts inspections on fire extinguishers and exit lights. Repairs plumbing facilities and fixtures; replaces floor tiles. Performs minor maintenance and repairs on equipment. Operates dump trucks, back hoe, front end loader, etc. in the construction, maintenance and repair of public works and utilities facilities; assists in other departmental sections as directed. Install traffic signs and pavement markings. Perform mowing and landscape work. Performs related tasks as required.
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Results of county health assessment announced
JaNell Octigan with the Beaufort County Public Health Department provided Beaufort County commissioners with information about the health of the county at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The data she presented showed statistics from the last four years. Octigan, MPH, is a preparedness coordinator and human services planner...
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
WITN
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
neusenews.com
9/11 21st anniversary memorial service on Sunday
Due to pending inclement weather the event will be held at Kinston’s Fire Station Number One across from Grainger Stadium. Parking is available at the stadium parking lot. This marks the 21st year since the attacks on our Nation. Previous press release:. AMVETS Post 1111 in conjunction with Lenoir...
WITN
Tunnel to Towers Pays off the mortgage for fallen Jones County Sheriff in observance of the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK (WITN) -In honor of the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages for 21 fallen first responder families, including on the home of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says, “On August...
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
