Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin (BTC) Alert as US Dollar Skyrockets to Highest Level in 20 Years
A crypto analyst who continues to build a following with his timely Bitcoin calls is issuing an alert for BTC holders as the US dollar erupts to a level not seen in two decades. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 113,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin recently broke below its diagonal...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0 | BTC.D September 7, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022. For today’s...
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; Polkadot leaps Dogecoin into crypto top ten
Bitcoin and Ethereum were largely unchanged in Friday morning trading in Asia. Polkadot rose to leapfrog Dogecoin into the top 10 list by market capitalization, while Solana posted the biggest percentage gain on the list. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose less than 0.1% in the past 24 hours to change hands...
decrypt.co
Coinbase’s Ethereum Staking Token Is Trading at a Discount—Here’s Why
Coinbase introduced its wrapped Ethereum staking token, or cbETH, late last month, and it’s been trading at a discount ever since. That discount today got as high as 8% compared to Ethereum—the crypto asset that it’s meant to represent. Why?. It helps to know that Lido Staked...
NEWSBTC
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
u.today
Bitcoin May Soar After Current "Discount," If History Repeats Itself: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge
Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
Comments / 0