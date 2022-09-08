ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Money

What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
NEWSBTC

WATCH: Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0 | BTC.D September 7, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022. For today’s...
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
tokenist.com

Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
u.today

FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%

cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge

Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
