Georgia Southern football vs. Nebraska on Saturday: Kickoff, how to watch and more

By Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago

The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday in a non-conference matchup between a Group of 5 conference program in GS and a Power 5 school in Nebraska. Here's how to watch and listen to the game, the first on the road in the Clay Helton era after his debut at home on Sept. 3, a 59-7 win over Morgan State .

What time do the Georgia Southern Eagles play the Nebraska Cornhuskers?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

Location: Memorial Stadium (capacity 86,000), Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch on TV

Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) will have the call of FS1.

Radio for Georgia Southern at Nebraska

Danny Reed (play-by-play), Terry Harvin (analyst), Russ Brown (analyst) and Frank Sulkowski (sidelines) have the call on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. The pregame, in-game and postgame shows can be heard in Savannah on WIXV 95.5 FM and on the network's flagship station WPMX 94.9 FM in Statesboro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2NBH_0hmkK9By00

Betting: Over/under & point spread

As of Friday, Nebraska is a 22.5-point favorite, according to the Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under was 62.5 points and the money line was -2,500.

Series history

Georgia Southern and Nebraska have never met in football. In fact, the Eagles have never played a football game in the state of Nebraska or a team from the Cornhusker State.

Game notes

Georgia Southern has an infrequent opportunity to improve on its record against current Big Ten Conference teams. GS lost its only previous games against Big Ten teams in Indiana (52-17 in 2017) and Minnesota (35-32 in 2019), with Minnesota scoring the winning touchdown with 13 seconds left. ... No stranger to Memorial Stadium, Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease started for Buffalo last year in Lincoln, going 27 for 50 for 224 yards with an interception. He also filled in for the punter and in his only punt had an 81-yarder went for a touchback. ... Eagles head coach Clay Helton was 2-3 in true season-opening road games as a head coach while at Southern Cal. ... The Eagles have one win over a Power 5 team in their history, 26-20 over Florida on Nov. 23, 2013 in Gainesville. ... Nebraska is 15-2 all-time against current members of the Sun Belt Conference, with 16 of the 17 games taking place in Memorial Stadium. The most recent matchup was Nebraska's 2019 season opener against South Alabama, which the Cornhuskers won 35-21. ... This season, the Huskers have produced four touchdowns on four drives to open halves in games against Northwestern and North Dakota. These drives have all covered at least 75 yards in 3:24 or less. The average of the four touchdown drives to open halves has been 7.5 plays, 81.3 yards and 2:23. ... Dating back to last season, Nebraska has scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game in four consecutive games, and the drives featured three different quarterbacks.

They said it

Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton on general reaction the team's new, pass-friendly offensive system after a 59-7 win over Morgan State:

"No matter where we've been, points and wins are a good thing. If you do both, usually everybody's happy. We're always going to try to have a physical-style run game that's been the model of Georgia Southern for a long time, and continue to push the ball down the field vertically. If you do that, good things are going to happen."

Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Clay Helton:

"Have a ton of respect for him for everything he accomplished there as a coordinator and head coach (at Southern Cal). I am sure coming into a new place that had run a different scheme on offense, there was a lot of challenges there. Judging on the way they played first week, they have done a really good job."

Nebraska sophomore defensive back Myles Farmer , from Atlanta (Westlake High):

“I know a couple guys on the team. Georgia Southern is pretty good. We are going to take them as another Big Ten opponent. ... (Georgia Southern) came to my high school a lot. They came to watch me practice a lot.”

Twitter follows

Follow Georgia Southern beat writer Nathan Dominitz of the Savannah Morning News/savannahnow.com @NathanDominitz for GS updates. You can follow the teams' official Twitter accounts at @GSAthletics_FB and @Huskers .

Listen to the podcast

Preview the Georgia Southern-Nebraska game with host Nathan Dominitz and his guest Robin Washut of HuskerOline, and listen to previous episodes of the "Georgia Southern Extra" podcast at https://omny.fm/shows/georgia-southern-extra/playlists/podcast

