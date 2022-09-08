ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Guest opinion: We must take action to stop the silent Alzheimer's crisis

By Claribel Bocanegra
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KruOa_0hmkK6Xn00

It’s no secret that Lee County is growing in every direction. Since 2010, we’ve increased our population 27% compared to the national average at 7.3%. Just drive down the road and you’ll see new houses, businesses, roads and restaurants going up as fast as they can build them.

Unfortunately, something else is growing just as quickly but without the fanfare.

Alzheimer’s, a progressive and fatal brain disease, is silently taking our loved ones, neighbors and colleagues. Right now, more than 27,000 Lee County residents are living with the disease or nearly 13% of our population age 65 and over. Statewide, numbers are projected to increase to 720,000 Floridians by 2025.

Even more worrying, the Hispanic population in Lee County, also increasing, is most at risk for developing the disease. Some studies show that Hispanic individuals are one-and-a-half times more likely to develop the disease compared to non-Hispanic White individuals.

If we are to stop Alzheimer’s from overtaking our community, our health system and our

caregivers, we must work together to reduce the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s, expand care and support for everyone affected by dementia and facilitate research. But how do we do that?

One way to do that is through awareness and education. By knowing the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and talking about the disease, we can encourage loved ones to see a doctor. An early diagnosis means time to plan for the future, enroll in a clinical trial, make lifestyle changes so families can age at home longer.

Confronting long held stigmas is critical if families are to seek help in Lee County. Organizations like the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida and Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter offer support groups, access to resources and help navigating a diagnosis. Other services like respite care and adult day programs are available to help caregivers take a break from the burden of 24/7 care.

Ultimately, research is how we will get to better treatments, prevention and, one day, a cure. We are lucky to have some of the best research institutions in the world right here in Southwest Florida. You can help by joining a clinical trial, whether you have dementia or not. Alz.org/TrialMatch is a great place to start.

For any of these resources to exist, it takes time, money and support. Walk to End Alzheimer’s Lee County is one way to join the cause at a local level to raise awareness and honor a loved one, all while supporting critical programs for our Lee County families. Funds raised also support research that would otherwise not be possible. I invite you to join me on Saturday, October 1 at Florida SouthWestern College. Learn more at Alz.org/Walk.

Everyone living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia deserves to be understood, respected, supported and loved. We all play an important role in creating a more inclusive and Alzheimer’s-friendly community.

Claribel Bocanegra is the owner and practice administrator at Porto Fino Dental in Fort Myers, Florida. She currently serves as the chair for Walk to End Alzheimer's Lee County.

Comments / 0

Related
homesenator.com

Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market

Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders

A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Phoenix

Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida is home to a lot of imperiled species that are badly in need of protection. That includes the panther, of course, and the Key deer, the manatee, the gopher tortoise, and a whole lot more. To this very long list I’d add one more: our remaining rural residents. These are the folks who live […] The post Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Health
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wengradio.com

Punta Gorda Murder-Suicide Shocks Community

Punta Gorda woman shoots man multiple times before committing suicide. A 59-year-old female made a 9-1-1 call advising she had just shot a man in the residence multiple times and she was planning to shoot herself. Shortly after, a shot was heard over the line. Once on scene, the male...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Y’all Spoken Here – Jada Langford Fleming

Buck-tooth inbred Joe Gruters the Chairman of the Florida Republican Party has endorsed Jada Langford Fleming’s legs. Gruters has been heard saying those legs would look great seating on the Lee County School Board. Brendon Leslie the Founder of an wants to be “conservative” website has been heard to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam

The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gulf Coast#Fino#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#General Health#Floridians#Non Hispanic
Toby Hazlewood

Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing

Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Marco Island Charter Middle School Welcomes New Teachers and Staff

The new school year has brought some new educators to Marco Island Charter Middle School. Erika Thompson – Eighth Grade Comprehensive Science Three. B.S. Biology, Augusta State University. How long have you been with the Collier County Public School System and what is your previous teaching experience? Five years...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area

The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL elected official accused of ballot harvesting and intimidation

A Fort Myers city councilwoman has been accused of ballot harvesting and intimidation by her opponent on the campaign trail. Terolyn Watson is the council member for Ward 3. She is headed to a runoff election in November against Chantel Rhodes, the second top-vote getter during the August primary. Rhodes...
FORT MYERS, FL
wild941.com

Transgender Woman Removed From Florida Club After Using The Women’s Bathroom

A Transgender Woman says she was kicked out of a Florida nightclub after using the women’s restroom. Piper Ayers says on Friday she went out with some friends to the Dixie Road house in Cape Coral. Her and her friends ended up arguing with security because Ayers used the women’s restroom. Ayers says she tried to explain to security that she was a trans woman, but they were not having it. They responded that they don’t allow men in there. Ayers says she even spoke to the manager who agreed with security because of what it says on her Id. Ayers has not yet legally changed her gender and name at the time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10NEWS

Police identify 4th man in Charlotte County cold case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After the skeletal remains of eight men were found back in 2007 in a wooded area of east Fort Myers, authorities have been working diligently to identify them. DNA analyses have helped authorities name three of the men and on Tuesday, they were able to...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

City, Cape Coral Police issuing ‘No Soliciting’ door hangers

The city of Cape Coral and the Cape Coral Police Department are offering complimentary “Stop! No Soliciting” door hangers. The signs were created in response to residents who have reached out to the city and CCPD with concerns regarding unwelcome solicitors coming to their homes. The bright yellow...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The housing market continues heating up in SWFL

A scorching housing market has put Cape Coral and other southwest Florida cities at the top of the list put together by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. One realtor said she sold a home to someone who still works in New York. The home has views of Cape’s canal waterways, which may be more appealing than the grinding work in the city that never sleeps.
CAPE CORAL, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy