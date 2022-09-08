ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are they now? Catching up with college football players from the Greater Savannah area

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
There are hundreds of college football players from the Greater Savannah area competing at the college level, and there have been some impressive performances by locals in the first couple weeks of the season.

Here are some performances to note on the local scene:

Savannah-area football players at the Division I level:From UGA to Duke, former Savannah area football players on Division I college football rosters

How Calvary coaching and big plays led to win over ELCA:How a bold coaching strategy and several big plays led Calvary over Eagle's Landing Christian

How Savannah Christian's Griffin became top national football recruit:How Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin has become one of the country's top football recruits

Rocko Griffin, Vanderbilt

The junior running back is lucky enough to play for a Vanderbilt squad that opened its season at Hawaii on Aug. 27, and he played well — rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown on five carries in a 63-10 win. The South Effingham alum also played at Calvary Day and Savannah Christian in his prep career. He was hurt in the Hawaii game and missed the Commodores' second game against Elon. He is expected back as the Commodores host Wake Forest on Saturday.

Justin McKithen, Florida Atlantic University

The former New Hampstead star had a pair of tackles and ran back an interception for a 63-yard touchdown as FAU beat Charlotte 43-13 in its opener. The sophomore cornerback earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors for his effort.

Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

The junior linebacker from Islands High was in the primetime spotlight on national television Sunday night as the Seminoles beat LSU 24-23. DeLoach was praised by television analysts for his speed and football instinct as he played a big factor in the victory with seven tackles and half a sack.

Antario Brown, Northern Illinois

The sophomore running back out of Beach High School had a strong performance in a 34-27 win over Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1. Brown rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries, including a 35-yard scoring run in the victory.

Eric Phoenix, Benedict College

The junior quarterback from Windsor Forest was 13-of-16 passing for for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more scores in a 58-14 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

