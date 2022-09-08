ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dessert for breakfast? Pumpkin spice everything — and anything — is back in season

By Diana Biederman, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
Credit Starbucks for starting the pumpkin spice craze that started with lattes in 2003 and subsequently evolved into endless product categories that cannot be killed. From deodorant to doggie dental treats and fishbait, there's no stopping this seasonal trend until it sells out.

Though I love roasted pumpkin as a side dish, as a coffee purist, PS (for short) is something I can't wrap my head around, especially in Southwest Florida where real-feel temps right now hover in the low 100s, far from autumnal weather.

Our usually unified newsroom is divided between PS lovers and haters.

For digital producer Andrew Atkins, spice chai lattes, iced or hot, are his go-to fall treat. "If I need an extra jolt of energy, I add a shot of espresso. The combination of the chai and the sweetness of the pumpkin are even better with an extra layer of indulgence: pumpkin cream cold foam on top. This isn't a daily driver, but more a treat for the gloomiest of fall days — not that Florida has many of those."

Cape Coral watchdog investigative reporter Luis Zambrano, who loves all things pumpkin, worked at Dunkin Donuts in 2020 while earning his degree from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

"I would try everything that came out. My favorite items were on the fall menu, like the pumpkin spice signature latte. The espresso and pumpkin syrup flavor worked so well and turned me into an instant fan. I would usually pair my coffee with a baked item, and the Pumpkin Muffin stood out from the rest. I loved the icing and crumble on top of the muffin, so I always made it a priority to get it when in season. These items make me so nostalgic about my college years.

Among the naysayers, Lee County government and political reporter Bill Smith believes that pumpkin spice takes up space that "ought to be reserved to mincemeat pie and Christmas cretons," a French-Canadian pate-ish dish. Health reporter Liz Freeman is an avowed pumpkin hater.

And:The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks—here are 10 pumpkin spice products you need if you’re obsessed

Of note, several PS latte haters on the team are fans of pumpkin ales, flavored whipped cream and baked goods.

Kayle Allen is the executive manager at The Spice & Tea Exchange of Naples in Venetian Village where Pumpkin Chai Latte Tea is a top seller the moment it hits the display. This year's launch date was Aug. 5. Based on last year's sales, she anticipates the boutique's limited-edition looseleaf blend will sell out by mid-October.

"People like pumpkin spice because it's reminiscent of childhood, Halloween and autumn, stirring nostalgia of the senses when things were less complicated in life," said Allen.

This shop also sells pumpkin pie sugar, a spicy seasonal blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, pumpkin powder, star anise, cloves and orange zest for baking and frosting. A $31 home fragrance candle topped with loose leaves of pumpkin pie chai latte tea is a best-seller.

And:Why are we addicted to pumpkin spice? Perception researchers stress the power of fall scents

I shared my PS beverage qualms — it's too sweet, too hot to drink fall-flavored beverages — with Allen, who might make me a convert with the shop's tea bar where they will customize it to your preferences and prepare it hot or cold for $4 and up.

One last peeve: empty calories wasted on sugar. At Starbucks, a 16-ounce grande-sized PSL has 50 grams of sugar and 380 calories. Zambrano's DD favorite: a whopping 55 grams and 420 calories; the large at 540 calories comprises nearly 25% of my daily caloric intake.

When voicing my nutritional concerns to best-selling Drop Acid author and Naples resident Dr. David Perlmutter, he said, "While there is quite a bit of scientific literature supporting the health-related properties of pumpkin, it’s hard to imagine that a pumpkin spice drink containing a lot of sugar would be something good for us."

Naples nutritionist and wellness expert Betsy Opyt, R.D. opts into pumpkin spice for almost anything as long as it's the real deal and not chemically-flavored syrup.

"Pumpkin and wonderful fall spices including cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, nutmeg and allspice are extremely healthy. Pumpkin has fiber, vitamins A, C and E plus folate. Spices boast health benefits including blood sugar regulation, immunity boosters and help with digestion," said Opyt.

She suggests brewing your own coffee and whipping in fresh pumpkin puree and spices as a healthier alternative.

For Southwest Floridians seeking a quicker PSL fix, there are nearly 50 locations each of Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts in Collier and Lee counties.

Diana Biederman is the food and restaurant reporter at Naples Daily News. What is your favorite pumpkin spice product? Let her know at diana.biederman@naplesnews.com.

