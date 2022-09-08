Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Zack Miller performs on Today’s Tunes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured local artist Zack Miller. Miller performed three original songs: “Quick Add”, “Revolving Door Town”, and “The Good Ole Days”. You can find Zack performing at No Name Lounge From 3-6 p.m....
WJHG-TV
School Resource Deputy saves student from choking
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School Resource Deputy Trenton VanCleve plays a pivotal role in keeping students safe at Seacoast Collegiate High School in Walton County. “Most of the time the kids are just outside during class changes or during lunch,” Seacoast Collegiate High School Principal Scott O’Prey said. “He’s always right there.”
WJHG-TV
Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light. “We are a hidden gem is what I...
niceville.com
Led Zeppelin tribute band to perform Sept. 30 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Zepfest, a concert featuring a Led Zeppelin tribute band, is coming to the Mattie Kelly Art Center in Niceville on September 30. Presented by 100.3 KROCK and Hempel Promotions, ZEP-LA is headlining the event with performances by local bands Thin Ice and Lovves & Hell, according to an announcement by KROCK.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chipley downs rival Holmes County at home
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley shuts downs Holmes County 18-0 to hand the Blue Devils their first loss of the season Friday night. Chipley improves to 3-0 and will host Vernon on Friday, September 16. Holmes County falls to 2-1 and will visit Sneads on Friday, September 16.
WJHG-TV
BDS Board members approve budget and millage rate for 2022-2023 school year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay District School Board adopted its final millage rate for the school year. The rate is good news for taxpayers in the area because superintendent Bill Husfelt said this is the lowest millage rate in 20 years, at 5.504 Mils. With BDS’s millage rate decreasing...
Bay rolls to home victory over Port St. Joe
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team picked up their third straight win, rolling past Port St. Joe 35-6 at home Friday night. The Tornadoes improved to 3-1 and will have the next two weeks off before hosting North Bay Haven on Friday, September 30. The Tiger Sharks fell to 1-1 and will […]
WJHG-TV
The Port of Panama City Florida unveils new dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-million dollar expansion effort at the Port of Panama City is set to create hundreds of new jobs. “This is going to create an additional 279 direct and indirect jobs for the Port Northwest Florida region, timber industry, timber harvesting, the rail industry,” Alex King, executive director for the Port of Panama City Florida, said. “All this is from a 2018 report with Martin and associates that we worked with to have this date done for this project.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
Holmes and Chipley set to meet in our American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s the Blue Devils and Tigers getting set to square off in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern. The 1A rivals will meet at the latter’s field Friday night. Let’s begin with the Tigers, coach Buchanan and his team off to a two and oh start with blowout wins over Rutherford and Pike Liberal out of Troy. The combined scores in those two games 87-9. So the Tigers are rolling as they get set to host a Holmes team that comes in 2-0 as well.
mypanhandle.com
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Bully
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Bully, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet french bulldog dachshund mix is two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal...
Officials: Florida student made hit list for their high school
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A criminal investigation is underway after a student wrote a “hit list” with the names of other students on a whiteboard at Mosley High School, school officials confirmed Tuesday. “It was reported to administration that a student posted a list of names on a whiteboard and was calling this list […]
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blountstown runs past Marianna to pick up road win
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team stays perfect, earning a 20-7 victory over Marianna on the road Friday night. The Tigers improved to 3-0 and will host Wakulla on Friday, September 16. The Bulldogs fell to 0-3 and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 15.
WJHG-TV
Local woman born in Britain remembers the life of Queen Elizabeth II
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a sad day for many around the world, as people mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For one British native and now Panama City Beach resident, she’s remembering the long life of her queen. Cheryl Brown was born and raised...
WJHG-TV
Homelessness in Bay County worsens
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A nationwide issue continues to be felt in Bay County. The homeless population is growing and local organizations working to help are struggling to keep up. It seems the main thing standing in the way is a lack of funding. Many of those experiencing homelessness are looking for a place to help them get back on their feet. But only a certain number of women and children can stay in the Panama City Rescue Mission and even though the men’s shelter is technically ready to re-open, officials said they don’t have the money to make it operational.
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be on the increase over the next several days. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase a bit overnight to 40%. On Thursday rain chances will be 60% with highs in the mid 80s. As low pressure sets up west of us near Louisiana by Friday into Saturday that will create a funnel of moisture over our area bringing rain chances as high as 80-90%. Right now it looks like the wettest areas will be near the coast and over the Forgotten Coast and Big Bend with lighter rainfall totals inland and toward Pensacola. Rainfall totals west will be 1-2″ with rainfall totals 3-5″ east.
What it takes to work as a Crab Island vendor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After working the docks and island boats for five summers in a row, Lexie Kilgore decided to open up her own Crab Island vendor company. Crab Island Merch & More sells souvenir T-shirts and ice cream on the popular Destin sand bar. But what does it take to work a vendor […]
WJHG-TV
Chasing Championships at Kartona Electric Speedway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are few feelings like driving at the limit. There’s no better place to feel the need for speed than Kartona Electric Speedway in Panama City Beach. “In here, we can get them up to forty-five miles per hour,” said Lee Eshelman, a co-owner...
mypanhandle.com
New marine manufacturer moves in creating 105 new jobs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Economic Development Alliance is announcing its 5th business venture of the year. Mocama Marine will be housed in the old Century Boat facilities on Bay Line Drive and will be ready to serve the community quite soon. Century Boats left the area in 2009.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
Comments / 0