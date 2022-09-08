ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinaw, IL

'I like running through people': Deer Creek-Mackinaw football star is prototype Chief

By Steve Stein
Journal Star
Journal Star
 2 days ago
MACKINAW — Brent Denniston fits the mold of a Deer Creek-Mackinaw running back.

"Dee-Mack football has a history of running downhill. Brent is a downhill runner. The 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust guy who will wear you down as the game goes on," said Chiefs coach Cody Myers.

Denniston has worn down would-be tacklers in his one-plus seasons in the Dee-Mack backfield.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior rushed for team highs of 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He averaged a little more than 6 yards per carry. He also caught four passes for 47 yards. His 110 points last year included six runs and a pass for two-point conversions.

'I'm ready to win': This big Manual lineman has even bigger plans for Rams football

Denniston's numbers aren't as impressive so far this season — 113 yards rushing and one touchdown — but there's a reason for that. Dee-Mack lost 21-8 to Ridgeview/Lexington in Week 1 and 33-12 to Downs Tri-Valley on Friday in Week 2, both at home at Jim McDonald Field.

Ridgeview/Lexington was ranked No. 3 in Class 1A and Tri-Valley was ranked No. 3 in Class 2A when Dee-Mack faced those Heart of Illinois Conference foes.

"We wanted to win those games, of course, but they were magical nights," Myers said. "It's a great atmosphere to play in front of a crowd where people are standing three deep behind the fences."

Tri-Valley's defense had its eyes focused on Denniston, limiting him to 11 yards on 10 carries, although he did score a touchdown on a 4-yard run.

"That was one thing Tri-Valley wasn't going to let happen. They weren't going to let Brent run all over them," Myers said.

"They had their hands all over me every time I had the ball," Denniston said. "I like running through people, but it would be nice to run outside more often. I wouldn't get hit as much."

Myers said Denniston and fellow Dee-Mack running back Lucas Blumeyer each have "legitimate 4.6 speed in the 40. While Lucas uses his speed to run away from people, Brent uses his speed to plow through people."

Denniston also plays outside linebacker for the Chiefs. He's a three-sport athlete at Dee-Mack, playing shooting guard in basketball and first base in baseball. He said football is his favorite sport and what he hopes to play in college.

All the stories in one place:Ultimate guide to Peoria-area high school football for 2022

Myers was hired as the Dee-Mack coach in March 2020 after being Canton's coach for three years. He replaced Job Linboom, who led the Chiefs to 80 victories, eight playoff appearances and a state championship 13-1 season in 2016 during a 14-year career.

Including Friday's game, Myers' team faced Tri-Valley four times over a 15-game stretch, losing each time. That's a big reason why Myers' career record at Dee-Mack is 7-10.

"In a normal high school football schedule, you play a conference team once a year and four times over four seasons covering 36 games, not 15 games," Myers said.

Tri-Valley beat Dee-Mack 26-8 on April 2, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic-forced spring season.

The Knights beat the Chiefs 49-8 on Sept. 3, 2021 in a regular-season game and 42-0 on Nov. 6, 2021 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on their way to the state semifinals.

After going 0-4 in the spring 2021 season including the loss to Tri-Valley, Dee-Mack was 7-4 last fall (losing twice to Tri-Valley) with six sophomores in the starting lineup.

What we learned:4 takeaways from Week 2 high school football around Peoria

The Chiefs shut out high-scoring arch-rival Tremont 12-0 last season for their first win over the Turks since 2017 and qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Dee-Mack was very much in the game against Tri-Valley on Friday. The Chiefs trailed only 14-12 at halftime, missing a couple chances to be ahead as they headed to the locker room.

"We were losing 40-0 to Tri-Valley at halftime of the regular-season game last year and had to play the second half with a running clock, so we've improved a lot since then," Denniston said. "Yea, I'm tired of playing them, but playing teams like that helps us see who we are and where we need to improve."

Playing a state-ranked team isn't a rare occurrence these days for Dee-Mack, which has grown from 32 to 59 players in the program since Myers arrived on the scene.

"My first four games as Dee-Mack's coach were against state-ranked teams," he said. "We played two state-ranked teams last year and we've played two so far this year.

"The tough schedule has made our program have to improve quickly."

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.

