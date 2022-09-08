Read full article on original website
CareFlight called to reported pedestrian crash in Bethel Twp.
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported pedestrian strike in Bethel Township just before 3:00 a.m. Crews were called to the 10000 block of Lower Valley Pike on the report of a pedestrian strike. >>At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton.
WLWT 5
Daniel Carter Beard Bridge closes for week-long inspection
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a bridge closure beginning this weekend in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials will restrict traffic on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for an inspection beginning Sunday, Sept. 11.
WRBI Radio
Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman
— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
WLWT 5
A stalled vehicle is blocking traffic along I-71/75 in Northern Kentucky
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The stalled vehicle blocking traffic along southbound I-71/75 at Kyles Lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A stalled vehicle is blocking a lane along the interstate in Northern Kentucky, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries in Walnut Hills on Saturday. The crash involving three cars occurred at 2347 Gilbert Avenue around 3:54 p.m. According to scanners, one person suffered a shoulder injury and another person sustained a leg injury.
Fox 19
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
linknky.com
Taylor Mill still uncertain on what to do about troubled firehouse
Taylor Mill’s firehouse is in bad shape and city officials invited residents to tell them what they think the city ought to do about it. On August 30 and September 3 there were open house events at the firehouse and about three to four dozen residents came to take a look at it. Fire Chief John Stager and Assistant Fire Chief General Fernbach were on hand to give people tours and point out some of the major flaws.
Fox 19
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters have put out the fire at a Lockland business where large clouds of smoke could be seen from far away. The fire broke out at 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland around 12 p.m. Friday, according to Lockland Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that address. The business’s Facebook page says they are an auto recycling company.
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Rash of car break-ins in Boone County has neighbors unsettled and police hot on the trail
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning more than four cars were broken into in Boone County, police said. The sheriff's office deputies say this investigation is still underway. Items taken include computers, an iPod and cash. One woman tells WLWT this isn't the first time. "You can tell...
One person shot in downtown Cincinnati; around 15 rounds fired
One person was shot in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning. Police said 15 rounds were fired in the incident.
953wiki.com
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65
Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
WTVQ
2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on I-75 at I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on I-75 at I-275 in Sharonville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Fox 19
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened along West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the back. Police add...
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
WLKY.com
41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
thexunewswire.com
