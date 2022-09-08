ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple orchards to visit in WNC during the 2022 harvest season

By Tiana Kennell, Asheville Citizen Times
 2 days ago
ASHEVILLE - Apple season is in full swing in WNC, and many orchards are inviting the public to relish in their abundant offerings.

This season is particularly one to note as it follows challenges from the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and a difficult season in 2021 in which apple growers experienced inclement weather that damaged crops. This year, the consensus is that the harvest season is exceeding expectations.

“It’s a big celebration, especially in a year where there’s an abundance of apples,” said Sarah Hart, communications manager for Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project. “After some of them experienced flooding and frost and certainly just the down years with the pandemic where the u-pick carnival celebrations were a little bit subdued, this is feeling like it’s a good apple season across the board. Everybody’s growing and producing, and I’ve heard people say it’s a bumper year, so even better than just ‘not bad.’”

Picking apple adventures

For visitors, apple harvest season can take on a different look and feel depending on where one chooses to go and when.

WNC apple orchards offer diverse experiences and levels of interaction and entertainment.

“There are so many, and they all have a different flavor,” Hart said.

ASAP’s online Local Food Guide aids with finding orchards and farms across the Appalachian region, which includes WNC and parts of Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Filters further help narrow the search for apple orchards.

A print version of the guide is available, too.

Hart recommends checking a farm’s business website, social media page, or calling to verify harvest availability, operation hours, and the kind of experience offered before showing up.

Some orchards, like Grandad’s Apples and Jeter Mountain Farms, post daily updates of what’s available or a seasonal harvest calendar.

U-pick farms invite guests to take a hayride or walk the orchards and pluck the apples of their choosing straight from the trees. Other orchards may do the picking for the customer but offer a freshly picked, wide variety and apple-made products made on the farm.

Creasman Farms’ u-pick opening date is Sept. 11. U-pick will be offered at Grandad’s Apples in early October.

There are farms designed with high-energy activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Weekends at Grandad’s Apples are the liveliest as the orchard offers activities including an apple cannon, corn maze, and cow train.

Other orchards and vineyards may offer a more laid-back experience for adults to sit back and relax while sipping on house-made hard cider or wine, in addition to the family-friendly atmosphere.

Jeter Mountain Farms not only offers 25 varieties of apples, cider, apple cider donuts, retail market, but a hard cider taproom with six flavors on tap and select styles canned for retail sale.

Appalachian Ridge Artisan Ciders, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyard and The Orchard at Altapass are a few more places to consider for dining, tasting rooms or live music experiences in addition to stocking up on apples for home.

For more farm and orchard explorations, purchase a pass for ASAP’s Farm Tour, Sept. 17-18. The cost is $35 per car.

WNC apple orchards and more

Picking the right apple

The abundance of apple varieties may be overwhelming, but often orchards will offer samples and guidance to assist customers with their selection.

Grandad’s Apples has more than 40 different apple varieties a season that are pre-picked but available to mix and match.

All apples may be eaten unprocessed, but Honey Crisps are the bestselling variety at Grandad’s, said Leslie Lancaster, co-owner of Grandad’s Apples.

“That is the premium eating apple. It is great, crunchy, and juicy,” she said.

For applesauce, Lancaster recommends Shuzuka, which “cooks down real nice and smooth.”

“If you’re looking for something to cook with, we would suggest the Jonagold,” she said. “It’s a cross between a Jonathan that’s sweet and a Golden that’s tart, and it will cook all the way through and still hold its shape.”

Also at Grandad’s Apples, find freshly baked apple pies, hand-dropped apple cider doughnuts, doughnut ice cream sandwiches and a market of fresh apple butter and more.

Fresh-pressed apple cider, fermented apple cider, apple cider slushies, and the Mountain Glacier – frozen cider slushie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with caramel apple oatmeal cookies on top.

If stumped on what to do with your apple supply, try out these apple recipes from Southern Kitchen:

Apple clafoutis with bourbon caramel sauce.

www.southernkitchen.com/story/recipes/2021/12/02/apple-clafoutis-caramel-sauce-comes-together-one-pan/8837616002/.

Apple hand pies.

www.southernkitchen.com/story/recipes/2021/07/22/quick-apple-hand-pies/8054971002/.

Apple cream cheese crumb cakes.

www.southernkitchen.com/story/recipes/2021/10/10/apple-cream-cheese-crumb-cakes-recipe/6085274001/

Tiana Kennell is the food and dining reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at tkennell@citizentimes.com or follow her on Twitter/Instagram @PrincessOfPage. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

