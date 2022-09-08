Why are electricity rates increasing in Leesburg and Ocala? The reasons reach beyond local

Feel the burn when you get your electric bill. A sharp increase in the cost of natural gas, supply chain issues, inflation and scorching temperatures that have air conditioners spinning are combining to put a big dent in consumers’ wallets in Lake and Marion counties.

Costs are “atrociously high,” said Leesburg City Manager Al Minner.

“Eighty percent of Florida’s electricity comes from natural gas,” Minner said, “and the natural gas industry is upside down.”

10 ways tech can save you money: Find cheaper gas, lower utility bills or free entertainment

Dangerous work: Crews working on damaged substation; Leesburg Electric customers may lose power again

More about that crazy Lake County crash: Driver is OK; building owner is in good humor

Much of the problem stems from the European boycott of natural gas from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. In response, Russia has shut down some pipelines for a time, supposedly for maintenance.

“There’s also a slowness to drill new wells. The market is unsure where we’re heading – are we going green or continuing to use fossil fuels?” Minner said.

Then there is non-fuel related inflation and a shortage of workers and supplies like transformers, meters and chips.

How is a Leesburg Electric bill developed?

Utility bills for Leesburg Electric have two components, Minner said. There is the base rate of $102.08 for the first 1,000 kilowatt hours. That hasn’t changed – yet. In fact, it has gone down over the past eight years. But it will be up for discussion with the City Commission in September. It may go up $70.

Then, there is the bulk power adjustment.

“Watch that number,” Minner warned.

The city’s cost for natural gas went from $2.50 per dekatherm, a measurement of natural gas, to $10.

“We tried to absorb it, but we’re $9.5 million in the hole. We can’t take a $20 million hit,” Minner said.

He said 60 percent of the city’s utility customers use about 1,000 kilowatts. Bigger houses, especially those with swimming pools, frequently use 1,500 to 2,000.

“We’ll watch our neighbors to stay competitive,” he said of other utility companies. “Our goal is to get back to normal. As soon we get relief, we’ll pass it on. It won’t be any time soon.”

The story is the same for Ocala Electric Utility

Ocala Electric Utility’s 54,000 customers have been hit hard, too.

“Lower natural gas costs in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 allowed OEU to maintain a low power cost adjustment rate,” the utility stated in an email.

“An analysis in January 2022 showed a rise in natural gas prices and indicated that 12-month price projections for fuel costs would surpass our accessible budgeted and reserve balances. Staff analysis concluded that a $0.014 per kWh [kilowatt per hour] fuel cost … increase was necessary to cover the increase in natural gas prices,” the utility said in an email.

City Council approved the fraction of a cent increase, which went into effect on Feb. 1. But then, in April, the city concluded that a $0.028 per kWh fuel cost increase was necessary. And by June, the increase was 56 cents per kilowatt hour .

“OEU currently has insufficient reserve funds to absorb the fiscal year 2022 projected excess increase to fuel cost of $65.8 million. These totals will be a liability and will need to be recovered in fiscal year 2023,” the email says.

Like Leesburg, Ocala officials are trying to offer assistance for special cases.

High local electric bills are part of a bigger national and international picture

The crisis has sparked fierce debate among bloggers and fossil fuel vs. green energy advocates, and concern among potential investors.

In March, the environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council wrote: “Drilling for more oil in the United States will not lower gas prices because the production of U.S. oil does not set the price of gas — the global price of oil does. Oil and gas are global commodities, subject to the whims of notoriously volatile global markets.”

Others note that drilling would provide immediate relief. It takes time, infrastructure, and equipment.

On Aug. 24, Globalwitness.org criticized European nations for giving voice to Ukrainian resistance, but still finding ways to buy Russian oil on the sly. It also criticized the U.S. for trying to find other sources of oil from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, countries with bad human rights records.

“Russia is the world’s largest oil exporter. Before the war, most of its oil – 60 percent – went to Europe and 20 percent to China. In 2021, Russia supplied 45 percent of Europe’s gas, although supplies began to drop near the end of the year,” it said.

The group quotes the think tank Carbon Tracker: “…the world can switch from fossil fuels to renewables to general to provide all the electricity we need by 2035. By 2050, we can switch from fossil fuels for all (its emphasis) of our energy needs.”

The American Petroleum Institute takes a much different view.

“While the inflation Reduction Act takes important steps toward new oil and gas leasing and investments in carbon capture and storage, it falls well short of addressing America’s long-term energy needs and further discourages needed investment in oil and gas,” it said on Aug. 15.

The organization’s website message said it supports addressing climate change but said new taxes on the industry are “the wrong policies at the wrong time. From a new corporate minimum tax to an $11.7 billion tax on crude oil and petroleum products to a new natural gas tax, this legislation imposes additional taxes on American families and businesses at a time when policymakers should be looking for solutions to provide relief.”

The bill provides direct subsidies for wind and solar energy projects, and consumers can receive subsidies for certain windows, heat pumps and other products. It also extends a $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of electric vehicles.

The problem is bigger than just high utility bills, many experts warn. Many Europeans worry that they will not get enough fuel to stay warm this winter, while economists worry that a prolonged shortage could cause a recession in Europe.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Why are electricity rates increasing in Leesburg and Ocala? The reasons reach beyond local