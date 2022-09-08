ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Mountain State Fair expected to follow schedule despite expected rain

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
 2 days ago
ASHEVILLE - After a weekend of heavy rain and flash flooding across Western North Carolina, rain might come again this weekend, but that won't stop the Mountain State Fair.

The fair, still scheduled to start Sept. 9 at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center, could see some rain, according to projections from the National Weather Service. Buncombe County could see about 2.5 inches of rain for the upcoming weekend of Sept. 9-11, meteorologist Doug Outlaw said.

"As we get closer to the event, (the rain) could go up or down," Outlaw said.

But the fair will carry on as planned, without delay or cancellation.

"We have several indoor activities, if it does rain," said Heather Overton, assistant director with the Mountain State Fair press office.

Gates will open at 9 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at noon.

Rain was heavy in Buncombe and surrounding counties last weekend, too. There was an average of about 2.59 inches in Buncombe County from Sept. 3-5, according to National Weather Service data.

That same data shows averages of 3.72 inches of rain over those same days in Rutherford County, 4 inches in Henderson County, 3 inches in Haywood County, 2.5 inches in Madison County, 2.6 inches in Yancey County and 3.9 inches in McDowell County. The data was tracked from various locations around each of the counties.

Early in the evening Sept. 7, there was still a flood warning in place for the French Broad River at Blantyre, near the Henderson-Transylvania counties border, NWS meteorologist Rodney Hinson said. That warning was effected Sept. 5.

There was also a river flood advisory for Fletcher that lasted from the morning of Sept. 5 to 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 7.

The Blantyre warning could be lifted later Sept. 7, Hinson said, but "could be reissued late Friday or even Saturday given the expected rainfall that we're going to get."

"If we get heavy rainfall like we're expecting, certainly could get problems," he said.

The town of Lake Lure declared a state of emergency Sept. 5 "due to excessive rainfall in a very short period of time," and said that flooding "from several surrounding tributaries has caused a significant amount of lake water to infiltrate the waste water treatment plant causing one of the two pumps to go down." Emergency repairs were made, and the state of emergency was lifted the next day.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation shut down a portion of US-74A in the area for about 10 hours following the flash flooding. The closure was to due to a mudslide, spokesperson David Uchiyama said.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

