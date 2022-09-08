ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Because Mother Earth matters': Leesburg couple promotes recycling, community cleanups

By Cindy Peterson
Alex and Katelyn VonHartman of Leesburg are not only doing their part to help the environment; they also are encouraging others to “recycle, reduce and reuse” through their new nonprofit, The Terra Mater Foundation.

“Terra Mater means Mother Earth in old Greek,” Alex said. “Because Mother Earth matters.”

The pandemic opened the VonHartmans' eyes

Although taking care of the environment has always been something both Alex and Katelyn have aspired to do, it wasn’t until 2020 that their eyes were really opened to the pollution around them.

“When everything was shut down during the pandemic, we started doing a lot more outdoor activities and we were shocked at the amount of trash just laying around,” Alex said. “We’d go kayaking and be carrying packs of water bottles we picked up in the water. It just kind of irks us that people can be so trashy.”

The couple decided that they needed to do something to promote recycling and host cleanups to make their community a cleaner, better place to live.

“Even the police officers promote that a cleaner community has less crime,” Alex said. “We want to be the boots on the ground to make that happen.”

The couple has hosted a couple cleanup events on U.S. 27 in South Leesburg and makes sure to separate everything, ensuring they get to the proper disposal place.

“We separate it all ourselves because if it’s not done property, it all ends up in the landfill anyways,” Katelyn said. “Plastic is deadly for our environment so we really want to get that off the ground before it leaches into our soil.”

Along with organizing community cleanup events, Katelyn says she tries to help spread the word on ways people can help every day.

“It may seem odd, but the first thing I tell people is don’t put recyclables in plastic trash bags,” Katelyn said. “The bags get stuck in the sorting machine and then the whole bag is just put in the trash, defeating the purpose.”

Other tips include using non-plastic, reusable water bottles and being conservative on waste in general. A small way to start is to buy in bigger packaging, which uses less plastic and results in less waste.

“And please, don’t litter,” Alex said.

This effort has many community partners

The VonHartmans are partnering with local businesses and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to organize more cleanups, with their next one scheduled for October. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit their Facebook page. Volunteer hours count toward Bright Future or Community Service hours.

They are also looking to partner with a repurposing company to use the plastics as building materials or something viable.

“Any little thing we do to better our community and take care of our planet is worth it,” Alex said. “We just have to work together.”

