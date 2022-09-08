ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Country artist Ashley Wineland performing free show in first visit to St. Augustine

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JG57q_0hmkJnBS00

Country music singer Ashley Wineland will wrap up her summer tour with her first visit to St. Augustine.

The 24-year-old musician will make her St. Augustine debut with a free show at Colonial Oak Music Park, 33 St. George St., at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the end of her national tour.

Coming soon

With more than 850,000 followers, Wineland has become a star on social media. Each stop along her tour, she finds fans who also interact with her online. She is expecting a large number of her fans to attend the Colonial Oak show.

She just released her latest al “I’m Gonna Ride,” which she has been promoting during the tour. Some of the new songs expected to be performed in St. Augustine include “I’m Gonna Ride,” “Daddy’s Creed,” “Drive Me To Drink,” “Cheater Cheater” and “I’m Going Home.” Other songs that may be played include “No Prince Charming," “Family Business” and “Red, White & Blue." Proceeds from “Red, White & Blue” go toward causes that support veterans and military-related organizations.

Wineland does a high-energy, interactive show, and she sometimes joins her fans for a line dance.

Before performing at Colonial Oak for Country Night, she will play in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sept. 8; Columbia, South Carolina, on Sept. 9; and Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 10. Her show in St. Augustine is the last date on her tour that kicked off on July 8 in Nashville.

Wineland, who started performing at 14 in the Southwest, has released three albums.

She recently signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with Casa Amor Tequila, the sponsor of her current tour. She sang the national anthem before the NASCAR Desert Diamond 200 on Nov. 7, 2020, in Phoenix.

When she returns home to Arizona after the tour ends, she will continue to promote "I'm Gonna Ride" and perform shows around her home state.

Ashley Wineland

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

Where: Colonial Oak Music Park, 33 St. George St.

Admission: Free.

Information: 904-342-2857 or thecolonialoakmusicpark.com.

Upcoming concerts

Matisyahu, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $32-$35.

Drauker, 10 p.m. Sept. 9, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

Billy Currington with Noah Guthrie and Matt Koziol, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$79.

Bill Sabo, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, O.C. White's, 118 Avenida Menendez.

Jim Johnston, 6 p.m. Sept. 12, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

Music by the Sea: Those Guys, Sept. 14, St. Augustine Beach Pier and Park Pavilion, 350 Beach Blvd. Free.

Ashley Wineland, 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Colonial Oak Music Park, 33 St. George St. Free.

NEW DATE: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $54-$154. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Sing Out Loud: Snail Mail, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Free.

Victor Wainwright, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $34.51.

The Band Be Easy, 10 p.m. Sept. 16, Island Girl Ponte Vedra Beach, 820 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach.

Sing Out Loud: Colton McKenna, Stillfire Bellows and Taildraggers, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Dog Rose Brewing Co., 77 Bridge St. Free.

The Fixx with Royston, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $37.50-$62.50.

Fond Kiser, 6 p.m. Sept. 18, Salt Life Food Shack, 321 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach.

Conan Gray, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$59.50.

Bill Sabo, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19, O.C. White's, 118 Avenida Menendez.

Jack White with Cat Power, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $35-$75.

Colton McKenna, 6 p.m. Sept. 20, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

Andy McKee with Calum Graham, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $39.50-$49.50.

Music by the Sea: Music by the Sea All Star Jam, Sept. 21, St. Augustine Beach Pier and Park Pavilion, 350 Beach Blvd. Free.

Josh Ford & The GrooveBender, Meehan's, 9 p.m. Sept. 23, 20 Avenida Menendez.

Jerk and Curry Music Festival, 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Francis Field, 25 W. Castillo Drive.

Mama Blue, 1 p.m. Sept. 25, St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church, 37 Lovett St.

Sing Out Loud: Shovels & Rope, 6 p.m. Sept. 25, St. Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage. Free.

Bill Sabo, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26, O.C. White's, 118 Avenida Menendez.

Earth, Wind & Fire, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $65-$309.

Popa Chubby, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Sing Out Loud: Lucius, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, St. Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage. Free.

Molly Hatchet with Strayin' Anchors, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A North. $28-$32.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Oct. 1, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

NEW DATE: Todd Barry, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $33.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Sam Pacetti, 6 p.m. Oct. 3, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

Bass Extremes: Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey & Derico Watson, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $28.50-$73.50.

American Blonde, 6 p.m. Oct. 6, Prohibition Kitchen, 119 St. George St.

The War on Drugs, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $58.50-$78.50.

JP Soars' Gypsy Blue Revue featuring Anne Harris, 8 p.m. Oct. 6, Café Eleven. $25.

American Blonde, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $15.

Jen Fulwiler, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $35-$45.

Acoustic Alchemy, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $38.50–$43.50.

Sweet Lizzy Project, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $10 in advance/$15.

The Head and the Heart with Shakey Graves, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44.50-$64.50.

Gov't Mule & Old Crow Medicine Show, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$81.

NEW DATE: Bob Mould, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $30-$50. Rescheduled from Feb. 25. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

NEW DATE: Trace Adkins with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, 7 p.m. Oct. 15, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $53.49-$77.49. Rescheduled from Dec. 2. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Ellis Paul, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $25 in advance/$30.

NEW DATE: Steve Vai, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $189.50-$214.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Pablo Cruise, 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $55.50 - $85.50.

Davy Knowles, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Lauren Daigle with Blessing Offor, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$129.50.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. Free.

Lauren Daigle with Blessing Offor, 7 p.m. Nov. 3, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$129.50.

Chiddy Bang, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $25.

NEW DATE: Steep Canyon Rangers, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $54.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Alabama, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $49-$177.75.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Nov. 5, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

Alabama, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $49-$152.25.

Adam Ezra Group, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

Curtis Salgado, 8 p.m. Nov. 6, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Joe Satriani, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $69.50-$405.

Fortunate Youth with Passafire, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $27.50-$30.

Trent Harmon, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $25 in advance/$35/$75 VIP.

Slambovian Circus of Dreams, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

Bonnie Raitt with Marc Cohn, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $47-$57.

Hays Carll, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $36.50-$46.50.

Josh Ford & The GrooveBender, Meehan's, 9 p.m. Nov. 12, 20 Avenida Menendez.

Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $37-$97.

Cole Swindell with Ashely Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$74.

Cody Johnson with Randy Houser and Randall King, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $72.50, SOLD OUT

Paul Reiser, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $45.50-$63.50.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $29.50-$79.50.

Paul Nelson Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

Mike Zito, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $25 in advance.

Matt Hires, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $15 in advance/$20.

The Jimmy Carpenter Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance.

Southern Tide, 5 p.m. Dec. 3, St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, 160 Nix Boat Yard Road.

The Wood Brothers, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $38.50.

Harper and Midwest Kind, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $15 in advance/$20.

Ana Popovic, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $35-$45.

Seth Glier, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Café Eleven, 501 Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

UNF Choral Ensembles, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $15-$35.

The Fab Four -- The Ultimate Tribute, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $60.50-$95.

The Outlaws with Pat Travers, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $45.50-$105.50.

Mindi Abair with Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $61-$105.50.

Griffin House, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Willy Porter, 8 p.m. Jan. 13, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $20 in advance/$25.

David Wilcox, 8 p.m. Jan. 19, Café Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd. $30 in advance/$35.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 8 p.m. Jan. 20, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $46-$66.

NEW DATE: Big Band of Brothers, 8 p.m. Jan. 25, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $62.50-$92.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

The Brit Pack, 8 p.m. Jan. 29, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $34-$44.

NEW DATE: Alan Doyle with Chris Trapper, 8 p.m. March 7, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $32-$40. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m. March 11, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $46.50-$256.50.

NEW DATE: Eric Johnson, 8 p.m. March 14, 2023, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $34.50-$59.50. All tickets will be honored at the new date.

Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash, 5 p.m. June 2, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $40.50-$80.50.

Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash, 5 p.m. June 3, St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $40.50-$80.50.

Submit upcoming area shows to thinton@staugustine.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to staugustine.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

2022 Sing Out Loud Opens In St. Augustine at Colonial Oak Music Park & More

As part of Sing Out Loud, Josh Hedley, Davis Loose and Kirk Whalen will perform at the Colonial Oak Music Park. This event is FREE and open to the public!. Joshua Hedley is “a singing professor of country & western,” he declares on his raucous and witty new album, Neon Blue. It might sound like a punchline, but it’s not. An ace fiddle player, a sharp guitarist, and a singer with a granite twang, he’s devoted his entire life to the study of this genre. Ask him about it and he’ll explain: “When all my friends went off to college, I went to Nashville. I was 19 years old playing honkytonks and getting an education.” His 2018 debut, Mr. Jukebox, showcased his deep knowledge of country’s history, in particular the beery ballads of the 1950s and ‘60s. His mentors were George Jones, Ray Price, and Glen Campbell, but his most remarkable accomplishment was putting his own spin on their style.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
successfulmeetings.com

3 Days in St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra

Also known as Florida’s Historic Coast, St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra are roughly an hour from Jacksonville International Airport. These secluded areas offer small-town charm, historic sites and gorgeous coastlines, and it only takes a few days to fall in love with the destination. For more on the region, head to floridashistoriccoast.com.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Augustine, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
St. Augustine, FL
State
Alabama State
themonarchwedding.com

Fred and Tami's Flagler College Wedding - Saint Augustine Florida

STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE…. (I Couldn’t Resist) When Tami, reached out to me about her and Fred’s wedding day, we couldn’t have been more excited to hear about her plans at North Florida’s most unique wedding venue. Nowhere in the country can you be surrounded by by such glamour. Boy did Fred and Tami’s day make use of everything Flagler College had to offer. From the old Florida Plantation House of Markland to the Rotunda with it’s gold glowing arches, and the Grand Ballroom and the world’s largest collection of Tiffany stained glass. The whole day was storybook from start to finish. Congratulations Fred and Tami, we are so excited to share these beautiful photos of your day with you.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
visitstaugustine.com

St. Augustine's Local Farmers Markets

Roundin' up produce in St. Augustine couldn't be easier than this! Grab your partner, do-si-do, and shop while it's still in season!. You’ve left the wild west (or the old north) and decided to settle in the oldest city in the United States. Now, in addition to wrangling the children, you’re ready to purchase some of that great Florida produce, such as locally grown brussels sprouts, corn, potatoes, peaches, and strawberries.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willy Porter
Person
Ellis Paul
Person
Matisyahu
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Davy Knowles
Person
Steve Bailey
Person
Billy Currington
elegantislandliving.net

SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898

We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Colonial Oak Music Park#American Blonde#Caf Eleven
First Coast News

Floridian's brush with puss caterpillars: 'My arm is on fire'

FLORIDA, USA — If you've had a brush with a puss caterpillar, it's likely an experience you won't forget. "Whenever I sat down, there was an armrest," Jessica Beall explained. "I put my elbow on the armrest just like I normally would, within seconds of me sitting down my arm just started burning really bad."
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Earl intensifies, could bring dangerous rip currents to Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which could impact Florida's beaches this weekend. Hurricane Earl is moving away from Bermuda after brushing the archipelago with gusty winds and heavy rain, but even as it heads out into the open waters of the North Atlantic, life-threatening rip currents will continue to spread along the U.S. East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
L. Cane

The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book

Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist hammers Ron DeSantis amid property insurance ’emergency’

'The single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had.'. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is taking his case against the Ron DeSantis-era property insurance market on the road. “DeSantis has been the single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had,” Crist said Wednesday at...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
FLORIDA STATE
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy