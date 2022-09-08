ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Looking for free music? Sing Out Loud among top 5 things to do in St. Augustine this week

By Laurie Hahn, St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
If you like free music (and who doesn’t?) you’re in for a treat this month. Starting Friday, Sept 9, the Sing Out Loud Music Festival kicks off for its sixth season of free concerts.

But that’s not all. The Full Moon Extravaganza on Saturday will feature a variety of musical styles, and Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will hit the stage next Thursday. In the meantime, there’s a 5K to keep you active and a dance festival to keep you entertained.

Sing Out Loud Music Festival

Get ready for nine days of free concerts that include a lineup of national, regional and local musicians, starting Friday, Sept. 9. Times and locations vary, but the concerts will take place over three weekends: Sept. 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25, plus Sept. 30.

Locations include Colonial Oak Music Park, St. Augustine Distillery, Dog Rose Brewery, SARBEZ, The Beacon, St. Augustine Waterworks and The Art Studio of St. Augustine Beach, to name just a few. For information or a schedule of times, locations and performers, call 904-209-3746 or go to singoutloudflorida.com

Full Moon Extravaganza

Musicians, dancers, street chess, fortune telling and more are on tap for the Full Moon Extravaganza from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Taking place at the Plaza de la Constitucion, the lengthy list of talent will bring a variety of entertainment. The Plaza de la Constitucion is at 170 St. George St. For information, call 618-319-2127 or visit https://bit.ly/3TPGNBh.

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

Get ready to run, or walk, on Sunday on a 3.1-mile course designed for athletes of all ages. It starts at 8:15 a.m. and celebrates the life of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who died during the events of 9/11. The event also pays tribute to the servicemen and -women and first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to rescue the injured and help protect the country. Strollers, wheelchairs and first responder and military equipment are permitted during the run. The race begins at 425-455 S. Legacy Trail, near the parking area. For information or to register, go to 2022-tunnel-to-towers-5k.

St. Augustine Ballet 5th Annual International Dance Festival Gala

Presented by the St. Augustine Ballet & Conservatory, this dance festival takes the stage starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Lewis Auditorium. Not only is ballet showcased, but also modern, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian and more dance styles will be performed. Lewis Auditorium is at 14 Granada St. on the Flagler College campus. For information, call 904-810-5670 or visit saintaugustineballet.org.

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band

Finishing the week with a major performance by a major musician, the St. Augustine Amphitheatre will host Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in a concert rescheduled from June 2021. The band’s tour follows the release of Ringo’s 20th studio album, “What’s My Name,” that was produced in his home studio. The Amp is at 1340 A1A South. For information, call 904-209-0399 or visit theamp.com.

