Tall order: Columbia County helps Arby’s pick out new hat

A fast-food restaurant with a familiar hat-shaped logo is allowed to erect a new roadside sign – it just can’t be 53 feet tall.

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to deny a request from Charleston, S.C.-based Anchor Sign to replace Arby's pylon sign pedestaled on a 57-foot-tall steel post at the corner of Washington Road and Oak Street with a sign just an inch under 54 feet. The sign would bear an updated version of the restaurant chain’s logo, which the company changed in 2013.

“We’ve done a lot of these across the country,” Noah Bradley, national account manager for Anchor Sign, told commissioners. “This is one of the larger pylon heads coming in at a larger square footage, but we’ve gotten approval for most of those.”

The Arby’s at 3864 Washington Road was built in 1988, several years before the implementation of Columbia County’s current sign ordinance, which prohibits pylon signs and limits the size of a business’ sign based on the business’ gross building space.

In Arby’s case, any new free-standing sign by law cannot exceed 15 feet in height or 75 square feet in area.

County planning staff and the county planning commission recommended denying Arby’s tall order. Many neighboring businesses on Washington Road with roadside signage have monument signs, which are shorter and are supported by masonry foundations instead of poles.

“Brakes 4 Less, Stanton Optical, Wendy’s and Bojangles have recently redone their signs to bring them into compliance of our current code,” Deputy County Manager Matt Schlachter said. “That’s why staff recommended disapproval on this item. You’re seeing change happen in this area, which is what the commission directed us to do.”

Arby’s representatives pointed out to the county in previous meetings that the Taco Bell at 2850 Washington Road and the McDonald’s at 2902 Washington Road have pylon signs similar to Arby’s 57-footer. But Columbia County staff said both restaurants are in Richmond County, which enforces different rules.

A new Hibachi Grill Express opened during the summer at 3861 Washington Road, across from Arby’s. Hibachi’s sign also is on a tall pylon, left from the building’s previous tenant, but Columbia County code enforcement officers currently are “involved to require the sign to be modified to meet code,” according to notes by county staff in the application file.

Bradley told commissioners Tuesday that placing the restaurant’s new logo would take precedence regardless of the style of sign.

“So, you’re not going to get mad and take your store somewhere else?” District 1 Commissioner Connie Melear asked.

“Arby’s will bring it down to probably the 15-foot line and they want to get the new logo out, so we’d most likely cut this pylon completely to grade, remove it and then relocate a monument (sign),” Bradley said.

Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the 54-foot sign request.