ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Tall order: Columbia County helps Arby’s pick out new hat

By Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRwSe_0hmkJdMC00

A fast-food restaurant with a familiar hat-shaped logo is allowed to erect a new roadside sign – it just can’t be 53 feet tall.

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to deny a request from Charleston, S.C.-based Anchor Sign to replace Arby's pylon sign pedestaled on a 57-foot-tall steel post at the corner of Washington Road and Oak Street with a sign just an inch under 54 feet. The sign would bear an updated version of the restaurant chain’s logo, which the company changed in 2013.

“We’ve done a lot of these across the country,” Noah Bradley, national account manager for Anchor Sign, told commissioners. “This is one of the larger pylon heads coming in at a larger square footage, but we’ve gotten approval for most of those.”

The Arby’s at 3864 Washington Road was built in 1988, several years before the implementation of Columbia County’s current sign ordinance, which prohibits pylon signs and limits the size of a business’ sign based on the business’ gross building space.

In Arby’s case, any new free-standing sign by law cannot exceed 15 feet in height or 75 square feet in area.

Columbia County news:As property values grow, Columbia County looks to keep property taxes in check

County planning staff and the county planning commission recommended denying Arby’s tall order. Many neighboring businesses on Washington Road with roadside signage have monument signs, which are shorter and are supported by masonry foundations instead of poles.

“Brakes 4 Less, Stanton Optical, Wendy’s and Bojangles have recently redone their signs to bring them into compliance of our current code,” Deputy County Manager Matt Schlachter said. “That’s why staff recommended disapproval on this item. You’re seeing change happen in this area, which is what the commission directed us to do.”

Arby’s representatives pointed out to the county in previous meetings that the Taco Bell at 2850 Washington Road and the McDonald’s at 2902 Washington Road have pylon signs similar to Arby’s 57-footer. But Columbia County staff said both restaurants are in Richmond County, which enforces different rules.

A new Hibachi Grill Express opened during the summer at 3861 Washington Road, across from Arby’s. Hibachi’s sign also is on a tall pylon, left from the building’s previous tenant, but Columbia County code enforcement officers currently are “involved to require the sign to be modified to meet code,” according to notes by county staff in the application file.

Bradley told commissioners Tuesday that placing the restaurant’s new logo would take precedence regardless of the style of sign.

“So, you’re not going to get mad and take your store somewhere else?” District 1 Commissioner Connie Melear asked.

“Arby’s will bring it down to probably the 15-foot line and they want to get the new logo out, so we’d most likely cut this pylon completely to grade, remove it and then relocate a monument (sign),” Bradley said.

Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the 54-foot sign request.

Comments / 1

Related
wfxg.com

School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates

(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Runaway teenager located in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies were in the area of Riverwatch Parkway and Old Evans Road on Thursday morning looking for a runaway 17-year-old male. On Friday, investigators say Kenneth Dunn was located.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews responded to structure fire in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, Aiken County fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chariot Court around 2:21 p.m. At 5 p.m., dispatchers say the scene is still active. Firefighters...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Columbia County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Restaurants
County
Columbia County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wfxg.com

Man wanted for aggravated battery on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to an aggravated battery on Broad Street. Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 1, deputies responded to the Discoteque Lounge on the 500 block of Broad Street. A witness told deputies the suspect attacked another man in the bar as he was getting ready to close.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Signage#Food Drink#Anchor Sign
WRDW-TV

1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this missing Columbia County teen?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. 17-year-old Kenneth Dunn was last seen in a yellow shirt, black pants, and was carrying a black bookbag. Deputies were out looking in the area of Parkway and Old Evans...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County commissioners OK Tillery Park expansion

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is growing, and development is looking to expand to meet that need. County commissioners give the OK for a planned development to be even bigger. We sat inside the commission meeting Tuesday night to find out the plans for future development. Plans for Tillery...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his step-grandfather. Lamontra Medlock, 49 is wanted for theft by deception-felony and exploitation of the elderly and disabled, which occurred in Richmond County. On July 19, around...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken's Makin' draws crowds in 46th year

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every year, crafters and shoppers flock to downtown Aiken for Aiken’s Makin'. This year is no exception. David Jameson of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce says the event has grown in its more than four decades in Aiken. “It started as a, just local crafters,...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken congregation expands into food outreach

Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
EVANS, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy