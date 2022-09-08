ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Millville polling voters on getting rid of Zoning Board, question on November ballot

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ScKW_0hmkJcTT00

MILLVILLE — Residents are getting a direct say on whether the city consolidates two boards whose volunteer members review and approve all local development plans and policies, from new houses to new businesses.

Mayor Lisa Orndorf said Wednesday that some controversial Zoning Board decisions over the last two years are motivating the City Commission to eliminate that board. The Zoning Board would be dissolved if the proposal goes ahead, leaving the Planning Board intact but with enlarged authority.

"We have a lot of development, a lot going on," Orndorf said. "We need to make sure that both boards are aware of what’s going on and we’re moving in the right direction. And we don’t have somebody come in and mess something up where we’re hoping something that industrial, or residential or whatever it may be gets zoned for something else."

City Solicitor Brock Russell said New Jersey law requires a ballot referendum as a first step before the City Commission can create a unified board. The commission, with one member abstaining, approved a referendum question at its August 16 meeting.

Vice Mayor Joseph Sooy gave several examples at the last meeting of what he sees as problematic zoning issues.

“If you don’t want drug rehab centers in areas that aren’t zoned for it, you should vote for this,” Sooy said. “If you want them there, you should vote against it. If you want a trailer park in your back yard, you should vote against this referendum. If you don’t want that, you should probably vote for it. I could go on with some other things, but that basically explains my reasoning.”

“I think you explained that well,” Orndorf said.

Sooy appeared to be drawing on a Zoning Board decision in 2020 to allow the former St. John Bosco Church campus to become a substance abuse facility and on its 2021 decision to allow a manufactured home community near the airport. The latter approval now is a matter of litigation in state court.

Orndorf said the Zoning Board has been too freely issuing 'D" or use variances that allow projects where city planning does not allow them.

A “consolidated land use board would likely result in decision making more consistent with goals and objectives” in the city’s master plan, according to the referendum resolution the commission approved.

"Obviously, we need to educate the community on that," Orndorf said. "And I think the resolution that we have drawn up for it and what it says is a really good description."

Sooy, Orndorf, and Commissioners Benjamin Romanik and Charles Kirk Hewitt voted for the resolution. Commissioner Robert McQuade abstained.

Merged planning and zoning boards are not new or uncommon in New Jersey. The reason to establish a Joint Land use Board can be as simple as reducing the number of volunteers that need to be appointed to the boards.

A prime function of planning boards is to review applications that generally appear to comply with local ordinances and planning policies. The boards still may require design changes to a plan before approving it, or even agree to exceptions to code requirements.

Development applications that do not, or may not, comply with local zoning regulations and policies are handled before zoning boards. An example would be an application to place a manufacturing facility in a residential area.

Zoning boards are considered “quasi-judicial” bodies, and their members make legal interpretations. They may approve any of six types of “variances” from local regulations.

Referendums, or “public questions,” are structured with the actual question followed by an explanation.

This question for the ballot will read: “Shall the ordinance submitted by way of referendum of the Board of Commissioners of the City of Millville, County of Cumberland to amend the City of Millville Municipal Code Chapter 30 (“Land Use and Development Regulations”), Article II (“Planning Board”) and Article IX (“Zoning Board of Adjustment”), so as to dissolve the Zoning Board of Adjustment and allow the Planning Board to exercise the powers previously held by the Board of Adjustment, be adopted?”

According to its Interpretive Statement: “This ordinance proposes to amend the City of Millville Municipal Code Chapter 30 (“Land Use and Development Regulations”), Article II (“Planning Board”) and Article IX (“Zoning Board of Adjustment”) so as to dissolve the Zoning Board of Adjustment and to allow the Planning Board to exercise the powers previously held by the Board of Adjustment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Approves Public Hearing Date for Land Acquisition Loan Agreement

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council passed a resolution on Wednesday to enter into a land acquisition loan agreement to borrow money in the principal amount of $700,000. In April, the Atlantic City Council agreed to purchase 41.54 acres of farmland for housing development for $20,000 per acre, or $850,000. The property is located northeast of 22nd and Olive Streets, surrounded by the residential property to the north, west, and east, and immediately northwest of the Atlantic High School.
ATLANTIC, IA
phlcouncil.com

STATEMENT FROM COUNCIL PRESIDENT DARRELL L. CLARKE ON THE RESIGNATIONS OF COUNCILMEMBERS MARIA QUIÑONES SÁNCHEZ AND GREEN

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignations of Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez (7th District) and Councilmember Derek Green (At Large):. “Councilmembers Quiñones Sánchez and Green have communicated to me their resignations from City Council, effective today.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
acprimetime.com

Open Letter to Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small

The following is a letter from local businessman, Coby Frier, to Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small. I have pointed out the positive things you have done for the city in your time of office and you have even acknowledged me for doing so. In the past few months I have seen a change in the city. A change in your leadership.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millville, NJ
Government
City
Millville, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Residences on Pacific will now be a Hotel? This property was supposed to be a J1 student seasonal building. Now they want to change to a hotel. If you want to attend the board meeting be at Wildwood City Hall. 4400 New Jersey Ave, Monday Sept 12 at 6p

According to the public notice, 3615 Pacific Avenue LLC and 3600 Pacific Ave LLC (the owners), are “seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64 unit hotel complex, where a 74 unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved (the “Project”).”
WILDWOOD, NJ
PennLive.com

Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP

PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Referendums#Politics Local#Election Local#Residents#The City Commission#The Zoning Board#The Planning Board
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school

The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought

If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Route 70 eastbound right lane closure tonight to implement a traffic shift in Cherry Hill

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced a right lane closure on Route 70 eastbound tonight in Cherry Hill, Camden County. Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Friday, September 9, until 6 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, NJDOT’s contractor, R. E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc., is scheduled to close the right lane on Route 70 eastbound between Covered Bridge Road and Frontage Road just before the bridge over the New Jersey Turnpike. The lane closure is necessary to implement a traffic shift. At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained overnight. By 6 a.m. Saturday, the right lane and shoulder on Route 70 northbound will be closed with all traffic shifted to the left to allow for a full depth reconstruction of the right side of the roadway.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NJ.com

N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
camdencounty.com

Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Gloucester Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a raccoon removed from a yard in Gloucester Township has tested positive for rabies. On Aug. 31, a raccoon attempted to attack an individual in...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Journal

Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
369
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy