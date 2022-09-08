Millville polling voters on getting rid of Zoning Board, question on November ballot

MILLVILLE — Residents are getting a direct say on whether the city consolidates two boards whose volunteer members review and approve all local development plans and policies, from new houses to new businesses.

Mayor Lisa Orndorf said Wednesday that some controversial Zoning Board decisions over the last two years are motivating the City Commission to eliminate that board. The Zoning Board would be dissolved if the proposal goes ahead, leaving the Planning Board intact but with enlarged authority.

"We have a lot of development, a lot going on," Orndorf said. "We need to make sure that both boards are aware of what’s going on and we’re moving in the right direction. And we don’t have somebody come in and mess something up where we’re hoping something that industrial, or residential or whatever it may be gets zoned for something else."

City Solicitor Brock Russell said New Jersey law requires a ballot referendum as a first step before the City Commission can create a unified board. The commission, with one member abstaining, approved a referendum question at its August 16 meeting.

Vice Mayor Joseph Sooy gave several examples at the last meeting of what he sees as problematic zoning issues.

“If you don’t want drug rehab centers in areas that aren’t zoned for it, you should vote for this,” Sooy said. “If you want them there, you should vote against it. If you want a trailer park in your back yard, you should vote against this referendum. If you don’t want that, you should probably vote for it. I could go on with some other things, but that basically explains my reasoning.”

“I think you explained that well,” Orndorf said.

Sooy appeared to be drawing on a Zoning Board decision in 2020 to allow the former St. John Bosco Church campus to become a substance abuse facility and on its 2021 decision to allow a manufactured home community near the airport. The latter approval now is a matter of litigation in state court.

Orndorf said the Zoning Board has been too freely issuing 'D" or use variances that allow projects where city planning does not allow them.

A “consolidated land use board would likely result in decision making more consistent with goals and objectives” in the city’s master plan, according to the referendum resolution the commission approved.

"Obviously, we need to educate the community on that," Orndorf said. "And I think the resolution that we have drawn up for it and what it says is a really good description."

Sooy, Orndorf, and Commissioners Benjamin Romanik and Charles Kirk Hewitt voted for the resolution. Commissioner Robert McQuade abstained.

Merged planning and zoning boards are not new or uncommon in New Jersey. The reason to establish a Joint Land use Board can be as simple as reducing the number of volunteers that need to be appointed to the boards.

A prime function of planning boards is to review applications that generally appear to comply with local ordinances and planning policies. The boards still may require design changes to a plan before approving it, or even agree to exceptions to code requirements.

Development applications that do not, or may not, comply with local zoning regulations and policies are handled before zoning boards. An example would be an application to place a manufacturing facility in a residential area.

Zoning boards are considered “quasi-judicial” bodies, and their members make legal interpretations. They may approve any of six types of “variances” from local regulations.

Referendums, or “public questions,” are structured with the actual question followed by an explanation.

This question for the ballot will read: “Shall the ordinance submitted by way of referendum of the Board of Commissioners of the City of Millville, County of Cumberland to amend the City of Millville Municipal Code Chapter 30 (“Land Use and Development Regulations”), Article II (“Planning Board”) and Article IX (“Zoning Board of Adjustment”), so as to dissolve the Zoning Board of Adjustment and allow the Planning Board to exercise the powers previously held by the Board of Adjustment, be adopted?”

According to its Interpretive Statement: “This ordinance proposes to amend the City of Millville Municipal Code Chapter 30 (“Land Use and Development Regulations”), Article II (“Planning Board”) and Article IX (“Zoning Board of Adjustment”) so as to dissolve the Zoning Board of Adjustment and to allow the Planning Board to exercise the powers previously held by the Board of Adjustment.