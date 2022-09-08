ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County advances property tax rates, $1.55 billion budget

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
St. Johns County commissioners advanced new property tax rates and the county's tentative budget of over $1.55 billion this week, and a final hearing is ahead later this month.

Commissioner Paul Waldron voted against the budget and property tax rates.

"I would like to (see us) lowering the general fund millage rate or rolling it back ... not changing the budget any, but rolling that back and covering it through reserves," Waldron said.

The budget and property tax rates, also called millage rates, require another public hearing to be adopted. The final hearing will be at 5:01 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the county auditorium at 500 San Sebastian View in St. Augustine.

St. Johns County's overall taxable property value is estimated to be about 17.8% higher for funding the next fiscal year, said Jesse Dunn, director of the county's office of Management and Budget. That's expected to increase property tax bills and bring in about $40 million more to the county coffers for the next fiscal year through countywide and fire district millage rates, he said.

That doesn't mean residents will see a 17.8% increase in their property tax bills, though, Dunn said at a meeting in August.

"The state of Florida, as you know, has the Save Our Homes provision, which is a cap on the valuation increase. As well, there are exemptions there, so really the average homesteaded resident is going to see anywhere between a 3% to 3.5% increase in proposed taxes overall at the existing rates, if the board were to move forward and adopt the existing millage rates," he said.

The St. Johns County government's proposed millage rates are as follows. The rolled back rate is what the county would need to charge to bring in the same amount of property tax revenue.

  • Charged countywide, the General Fund is proposed to stay at 4.6537 mills. Rolled back rate: 4.1201. The General Fund goes toward a wide variety of government services in the county, including libraries, emergency medical services, recreation, housing and social service programs, economic development, constitutional officers such as the sheriff's office, facility maintenance, emergency management and animal control, among other things, Dunn said.
  • Charged countywide, the County Transportation Trust Fund is proposed to stay at 0.8444 mills. Rolled back rate: 0.7459. This fund helps with building and maintaining roadway infrastructure, drainage and pavement, he said.
  • Charged countywide, the County Health Unit Trust Fund is proposed to stay at 0.0160. Rolled back rate: 0.0141. Funding goes toward the county's health department, Dunn said.
  • The Fire District is charged countywide except for the city of St. Augustine, which has its own fire services. The millage rate is proposed to stay at 1.3813. Rolled back rate: 1.2202. This funds most of the county fire rescue program.
  • The St. Augustine South Street Lighting District is proposed to go from 0.1968 to 0.1350. Rolled back rate: 0.1712.
  • The Vilano Street Lighting District is proposed to go from 0.0473 mills to 0.0320 mills. Rolled back rate: 0.0404.
  • The Summerhaven MSTU is proposed to stay at 7.3392. Rolled back rate: 5.7806. This goes toward erosion-related projects and other efforts to help strengthen the area.
  • The Coastal Highway MSTU for beach efforts is proposed to stay at 0.5 mills. Rolled back rate: 0.4036 mills. This and the following MSTU's are for beach and dune restoration projects in parts of the county, and only people in the boundaries of each MSTU pay these millage rates.
  • The South Ponte Vedra Beach Dune & Beach Restoration MSTU is proposed to be at 2 mills.
  • The Serenata Beach MSTU is proposed at 0.55 mills.

