BARTRAM TO BEACHSIDE: Top area golfers Maddie Rathjen, Nolan Harper become 'Cudas

By Myer Lee, St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
ST. JOHNS COUNTY – The whole point of building new high schools Tocoi Creek and Beachside was to ease some of the overcrowding in other local schools like Bartram Trail and Nease, which were well over capacity.

Less overcrowding, depending on one’s perspective, is an upside of the new schools. A downside, however, can be that students are rezoned and have to leave a school where they’ve already established their roots.

Two of St. Johns County’s top golfers, Maddie Rathjen and Nolan Harper, were rezoned for Beachside and had to leave behind their budding careers at Bartram.

The two juniors have experienced a range of emotions from the big change but the strongest one has been excitement. They both are thrilled to start a new journey and make some history along the way.

New Greens: On The Tee: Here are the top storylines of the golf season

Maddie will be missed

Bartram Trail girls’ coach Tony Sowers didn’t mask his emotions about Rathjen’s exit.

“That hurts,” said Sowers. “That hurts bad. To me, that was a guarantee we were going to state with Maddie.”

Rathjen, a 2021 All-Area nominee, led the Bears to a district championship and a trip to the state finals last year.

She was slowly growing into her role as a leader at Bartram. Now that she is at Beachside where she is the oldest, most experienced player on her team, she has quickly become the de facto leader.

“She kind of has it all as someone you want leading your team,” Beachside coach McKenzie Parks said. “I’m super excited and eager to see where she can take this next step.”

Rathjen shot 2-under 34 in Beachside’s 9-hole win over Menendez to open the fall season.

“To be able to say our first match was our first win ever is just kind of cool to say out loud,” Rathjen said.

Rathjen loved her time at Bartram but said she has enjoyed the transition and meeting new people. Her main focus as the team’s leader is to get to know her teammates better as people to help strengthen the team’s bond.

Nolan's new challenge

Beachside coach Chris Haffly first heard about Harper when he was a sixth grader at Swiss Point Middle school. Harper and Haffly’s daughter played on the school’s co-ed golf team.

Haffly remembers watching him hit at the driving range one day.

“I just knew he was different compared to what I had seen at that age in middle school,” Haffly said. “I knew he was going to be a good player because he had the right swing and the right attitude.

“He didn’t prove me wrong.”

The transition to Beachside was initially tough for Harper. He was deeply connected with his teammates and coach, Ed Snyder, at Bartram. He thought Bartram would be his home for four years.

He didn’t expect the move, he said. But he’s glad it happened.

“I’ve come to embrace the whole challenge of it,” Harper said. “It feels new. I feel like I’m stepping into a new role, which I love.”

Harper went from the youngest golfer on the team last year to oldest golfer for the ‘Cudas this year. Like Rathjen, he has the most high school experience and will lead the young team.

Haffly will lean on Harper to lead what he called a “scrappy and fresh team.”

Harper helped lead Bartram to states last year after a 3-under-par showing in districts. Harper and Bartram almost knocked off juggernaut Ponte Vedra early last season, falling to the eventual state champs by just two strokes.

Harper is planning to make just as much noise with Beachside. He said the team will compete and be “solid.”

The ‘Cudas got their first win against Providence last week.

“It’s not Bartram, but I love it,” Harper said. “It’s a new experience and I’m going to love every second of it.”

