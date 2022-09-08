ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

UGA football icon Walker, high-profile pastor Warnock clash in 2022 U.S. Senate election

By Abraham Kenmore, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago

It is unusual for a sitting senator to be running again within two years of being elected for the first time, but Sen. Raphael Warnock is doing exactly that.

In 2020, Sen. Johnny Isakson stepped down for health reasons two years prior to the end of his term . Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to serve as senator pending a special election to fill out Isakson's term, which was won a year later by Warnock . His win gave the Democrats majority control of the Senate.

Isakson's term was to expire this year, so now Warnock is running for a full six-year term. He is facing former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker, who ran away with the Republican primary this spring but has stumbled since, consistently trailing Warnock in the polls.

Walker also received an early primary endorsement from former President Donald Trump, although it seemed not to impact the race as much as Walker's own name recognition.

Related: 'Let Herschel be Herschel': Walker's icon status brings him out of Trump's shadow in U.S. Senate race

With the senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, every Senate seat has the potential to tip the upper chamber towards one party or the other — especially in swing states like Georgia, and the race has brought national attention.

Libertarian Chase Oliver has also qualified for the Nov. 8 general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjuGo_0hmkJZmA00

What is the senator's role?

The U.S. Senate includes two elected senators from every state, regardless of population. Most actions by the U.S. Congress have to pass both the House and the Senate, but the Senate also has the sole authority to approve treaties and approve appointments of cabinet secretaries, federal judges, and ambassadors, among other positions.

Senators, like other federal officials, also offer constituent services to residents of the state. They can assist with a number of issues when residents are having difficulty receiving assistance from federal programs.

2022 Election: Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Raphael Warnock leading their races; GOP ahead with older voters: AARP poll

What happened in the primaries?

Walker easily won the primary against five other challengers with 68% of the vote. Agricultural commissioner Gary Black and former Navy Seal Latham Saddler came in second and third, but no one was close to the UGA star's popularity.  Walker's campaign was polling far enough ahead of his opponents that it pivoted to the general election well ahead of the primary vote.

2022 U.S. Senate race: Warnock-Walker clash puts Georgia elections in national spotlight

Walker skipped a number of major events, including primary debates, drawing criticism from his opponents. Black was particularly caustic in his criticism of Walker, commissioning multiple TV attack ads. Despite his repeated attacks and his role as a statewide elected official, he only received about 13% of the vote.

What do you need to know about Raphael Warnock?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5GGU_0hmkJZmA00

Raphael Warnock was born in Savannah in 1969, and he graduated from Sol C. Johnson High School in Savannah in 1987 before attending Morehouse College and later Union Theological Seminary for a Master of Divinity, Master of Philosophy and PhD. He is involved in a custody dispute with his ex-wife over their children and child support payments.

In 2005 Warnock became the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the same church that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his father pastored. He had not held elected office before winning his Senate seat in 2021.

In his year-plus in the Senate he has focused on health care and economic issues, and has been an outspoken supporter of abortion access and voting rights among other priorities. He introduced legislation to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for anyone with insurance and got the bill included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Part of the law was rejected, but the provision keeping monthly insulin costs for those on Medicare at $35 became law.

What do you need to know about Herschel Walker?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svgcO_0hmkJZmA00

Walker played football for the University of Georgia and was part of the team that won the 1980 national championship. After playing for the Bulldogs, Walker spent 15 years in the National Football League. He also went to the 1992 Winter Olympics in bobsledding and has been involved in a number of business dealings, many of which are mired in controversy .

Recently: Despite increased partisanship, Herschel Walker's weaknesses may lead to split ticket voting

Walker has never held elected office before. He has faced national scrutiny over a number of false claims, including allegedly lying to his own campaign when it was revealed he had three additional children.

Walker has mostly run more on his personality than his policies, but he has focused on economic issues — lowering taxes, gas prices and reducing government regulation. He is also opposed to abortion and has expressed strong support for law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: UGA football icon Walker, high-profile pastor Warnock clash in 2022 U.S. Senate election

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker hits out at landmark climate bill by asking: ‘Don’t we have enough trees?’

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s much-watched Senate race, has criticised Democrats’ recently-passed climate and health care bill. Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner, criticised the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed last week. His opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, voted for the legislation, though his proposal to cap the price of insulin for private insurance recipients died because Republicans raised a point of order to strip it from the bill. The legislation passed along party lines, with all 50 Democrats voting for it and Vice President Kamala...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Johnny Isakson
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Herschel Walker is wrong to think this new ad will be a boon for his campaign

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker had an eyebrow-raising response to a new ad that calls attention to allegations of domestic abuse against him. The Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee that targets candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, released the ad earlier this week. It features a clip of Walker's ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing a violent threat he allegedly made against her.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells supporters to vote ‘one, two, three times, whatever’

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene encouraged supporters to get out to the polls during the November midterms and went one step further during a video address to advocate that they exercise their right to vote “one, two, three times”.In the video clip, shared online by the left-wing Twitter account PatriotTakes, an account with more than 450,000 followers, the Georgia Republican is seen standing alongside Mallory Staples, who ran to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in the spring but lost in the Republican primary to Rich McCormick.The two Georgian Conservatives begin the video address by encouraging voters in the southern...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Stacey Abrams eviscerates GOP opponent in resurfaced clip

Stacey Abrams claimed Brian Kemp, the current Republican governor of Georgia, illegally cancelled thousands of voter registrations in a resurfaced clip.During a 2018 debate, Kemp asked Abrams why she’s “encouraging people to break the law” to vote for her.In response, Abrams said: “What I’ve asked for is that you allow those who are legally eligible to vote to allow them to cast their ballots.“In fact, we took you to court in 2016 and a federal judge said that you illegally cancelled 34,000 registrations.”Abrams and Kemp will again go head-to-head for the governor’s seat in November.Sign up to our newsletters.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#State Senate#Democrats#Republicans#The U S Senate
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
The Independent

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes bizarre analogy about cows and bulls

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a bizarre analogy about cows and bulls while giving a speech this week during his campaign against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia. On Wednesday, Mr Walker was giving a speech while on the campaign trail when he gave an analogy about a cow and bulls. “It’s about everybody thinking it’s better somewhere else,” he said. “And I remember talking about this bull that was out in the field and he said six cows with him. Three of them were expecting calves.” Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back who won...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Dear GOP, ranked choice voting could’ve been your friend in Alaska

Republicans have been up in arms about “jungle primaries,” or nonpartisan open primaries, and ranked choice voting, or RCV, systems that eschew traditional election formats. Such is the rage that in both Tennessee and Florida, laws have been enacted that essentially forbid any jurisdiction from experimenting with ranked choice voting in any format. And after Democrat Mary Peltola’s surprising victory in Alaska’s special U.S. House election last week to fill the vacant seat of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March, rallying cries against RCV have reached a fever pitch. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has long opposed RCV, even called the format “a scam“ in a tweet following the results.
ALASKA STATE
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy