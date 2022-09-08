What are the most expensive St. Johns homes by ZIP code? Check out the August 7-13 sales

During the week of Aug. 7, 80 single-family homes sold in St. Johns County, down from 90 in the week of July 31. The median sales price was $555,000, up from $552,500 during the week of July 31. During the week of Aug. 7, the average sales price was $656,304, up from $613,257 the week before. The median sales price increased 30% year over year, at $426,900 for the week of Aug. 7, 2021.

The median size is 2,086 square feet, down from 2,264.

Top 10 sales:Ponte Vedra Beach home in Quadrille sells for $2.55M

Here are the most expensive sales by ZIP code for Aug. 7-13, in St. Johns County. This information, including address and price, price per square foot and sale date, came from the St. Johns County Property Appraiser's website.

32081: Ponte Vedra, Northeast St. Johns County

Crosswater Village: 22 Sunshine Bass Court; $1,200,000; Per Square Foot: $505; Aug. 12

32082: Ponte Vedra Beach, Northeast St. Johns County

Quadrille: 160 Quadrille Way; $2,550,000; PSF: $773; Aug. 11

32095: St. Augustine, North-central St. Johns County

Las Calinas: 95 Palomino Way; $692,500; PSF: $264; Aug. 11

32259: St. Johns, Northwest St. Johns County

Plantation Estates at Julington Creek Plantation: 598 East Kesley Lane; $1,500,000; PSF: $257; Aug. 9

32092: St. Augustine, West-central St. Johns County

Shearwater: 598 Glenneyre Circle; $1,030,000; PSF: $303; Aug. 8

32084: St. Augustine, East-central St. Johns County

Porpoise Point: 57 Mandresa Road, $700,000; PSF: $224; Aug. 12

32086: St. Augustine, Southeast St. Johns County

Treaty Oaks: 602 Tumbled Stone Way; $510,000; PSF: $255; Aug. 9

32080: St. Augustine, Southeast St. Johns County

Coquina Gables: 114 C St.; $885,000; PSF: $537; Aug. 8

Source: St. Johns County Property Appraiser.