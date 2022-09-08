ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stats and standings for the Big Northern and NUIC conferences after Week 2

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
The high school football season is already headed to Week 3, and there has already been plenty of powerful performances by local athletes on the gridiron.

As we head into the Week 3 showdowns, like Lutheran at Byron in the Big Northern Conference, and Dakota at Stockton in the NUIC, let's take a look at the standings, and the stats from the area teams in the BNC and the NUIC from the first two weeks of action:

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Standings

Overall, conference records

Stillman Valley 2-0, 2-0

Dixon 2-0, 2-0

Genoa-Kingston 2-0, 2-0

Byron 1-1, 1-1

Lutheran 1-1, 1-1

Rockford Christian 1-1, 1-1

Oregon 1-1, 1-1

North Boone 0-2, 0-2

Winnebago 0-2, 0-2

Rock Falls 0-2, 0-2

Rushing

Player, team, carries, yards, TDs

Porter Needs (Stillman Valley), 16-179, 2 TD

Jory Spain (Stillman Valley), 40-169, 3 TD

Braden Engel (Stillman Valley), 13-125, 1 TD

LaRyan Brown Gitchel (Rockford Christian), 29-115

Kye Aken (Byron), 22-114, 2 TD

Logan Olson (Winnebago), 27-109

Caden Considine (Byron), 22-108, 1 TD

Brayden Knoll (Byron), 25-83, 1 TD

A.J. Moore (Lutheran), 13-70, 1 TD

Kyng Hughes (Lutheran), 13-60, 1 TD

Supreme Muhammad (Winnebago), 19-55

Lucas Cowman (Winnebago), 17-53

Owen Zitkus (Stillman Valley), 6-52

Chandler Alderman (North Boone), 16-45

Braden Rodgers (Stillman Valley), 7-32, 1 TD

Jacob Ross (Byron), 5-18

Gabe Eckerd (Oregon), 8-14

Tyler Burkhart (Oregon), 3-14

Passing

Player and team, then completions, attempts, yards, interceptions and TDs

Chandler Alderman (North Boone), 34-64-327-1-3

Alec Weavel (Winnebago), 21-36-247-0-1

Kyng Hughes (Lutheran), 20-32-179-0-2

Jack Washburn (Oregon), 23-37-170-0-1

Jaden Williams (Rockford Christian), 6-14-123-0-2

Braden Smith (Byron), 3-12-66-1-0

Brody Carlson (Rockford Christian), 5-17-43-0-1

Kale Rauman (Stillman Valley), 0-2-0-0-0

Receiving

Player and team, then catches, yards and TDs

Chris Doetch (North Boone), 14-176, 2 TDs

Bjorn Carlson (Rockford Christian), 5-121, 2 TDs

Julian Rodriguez (North Boone), 10-85

Will Speltz (Winnebago), 4-77, 1TD

Adrien Raabe (North Boone), 8-53

Josh Crandall (Oregon), 6-52

Andrew Penticoff (Winnebago), 2-51

Kaiden Steurer (Winnebago), 4-48

Braylon Kilduff (Byron), 1-41

Braden Markell (North Boone), 6-40, 1 TD

Griffin Marlatt (Oregon), 15-40

Lucas Cowman (Winnebago), 5-38

AJ Moore (Lutheran), 3-34

Trace Butler (Rockford Christian), 3-33

A.J. Moore (Lutheran), 3-27

Jack Behmer (Lutheran), 3-19, 1 TD

David Ballard (Lutheran), 3-17

Ashton Henkel (Byron), 1-13

Jacob Ross (Byron), 1-12

NUIC

Standings

Overall, conference records

Lena-Winslow 2-0, 2-0

Durand/Pecatonica 2-0, 2-0

Fulton 2-0, 2-0

Forreston 1-1, 1-1

Stockton 1-1, 1-1

Dakota 1-1, 0-1

Galena 1-1, 0-1

West Carroll 0-2, 0-2

E/PC 0-2, 0-2

Rushing

Player and team, then carries, yards and TDs

AJ Mulcahy (Du/Pec), 28-373, 7 TDs

Johnny Kobler (Forreston), 34-233, 4 TDs

Kaleb Sanders (Forreston), 25-190, 2 TD

Karl Hubb (Stockton), 23-159, 2 TD

Thomas Bowman (Dakota), 22-123, 2 TD

Jake Zeal (Lena-Winslow), 7-122, 1 TD

Micah Nelson (Forreston), 16-115, 2 TDs

McKeon Crase (Forreston), 16-104, 1 TD

Gage Dunker (Le-Win), 8-94, 3 TDs

Adrian Arellano (Dakota), 13-86, 1 TD

Quentin Frederick (Forreston), 16-85

Jaylen Noud (Du/Pec), 8-76

Dustin Oppold (Stockton), 16-69

Ethan Fye (Le-Win), 8-55

Brody Black (Du/Pec), 3-30, 1 TD

Gunar Lobdell (Le-Win), 3-25, 1 TD

Tanner Gile (Stockton), 9-13

Passing

Player and team, then completions, attempts, yards, interceptions and TDs

Kaidyn Niedermeier (Dakota), 20-37-284-3-3

Cooper Hoffman (Du/Pec) 13-15-150-0-2

Drew Streckwald (Le-Win), 1-3-35-0-1

Brock Smith (Forreston), 2-10-30-0-0

Parker Luke (Stockton), 2-7-19-0-0

AJ Mulcahy (Du/Pec), 1-1-18-0-0

Receiving

Player and team, then catches, yards and TDs

Adrian Arellano (Dakota); 8-176, 2 TDs

Will Howard (Du/Pec), 6-99, 1 TD

Tug Dornink (Dakota), 8-74

Jake Zeal (Le-Win), 1-35, 1 TD

Nathan Folk (Du/Pec), 2-25

Drew Williams (Du/Pec), 3-22

Ryley Schultz (Stockton) 1-21

Micah Nelson (Forreston), 1-21

Kyler Ganz (Forreston), 1-9

Nolan Mayberry (Dakota), 1-6, 1 TD

Jaylen Noud (Du/Pec), 1-2, 1 TD

Colby Tucker (Stockton), 1-(-2)

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft. Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com. Jay has covered a wide variety of sports, from the Chicago Bears to youth sports, for more than 20 years at the Register Star, and for nearly 30 years all together. He was a four-sport athlete himself, and is the father of five that went on to be jocks of some kind as well.

