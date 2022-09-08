Read full article on original website
Giant asteroid is tracked as Nasa prepares to hit it with satellite in Armageddon-style defense test – how to watch
NASA has been tracking a giant asteroid ahead of plans to crash into it with a satellite. On Sunday, the U.S. space agency provided an update on its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. DART is the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or...
Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
SpaceX fires up all 6 engines of Starship prototype ahead of orbital test flight (video)
SpaceX fired up the engines of its space-bound Starship prototype Thursday afternoon (Sept. 8) in a dramatic test that also set some of the surrounding landscape ablaze.
Blue Origin's private Orbital Reef space station passes key design review
A private space station that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and other partners plan to build just cleared a hurdle on its path to orbit.
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Nasa reveals mind-blowing image of distant planet spotted by James Webb Space Telescope in major first
THE JAMES Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of a distant planet in a first for the world's top space observatory. Photographing distant planets is extremely difficult because light from their host star will pollute the images. To solve this, the James Webb Space Telescope is fitted with instruments...
Elon Musk's 2-Year-Old Son Drops F Bombs About Toy Rockets Not Reaching Orbit
When you’re the son of the founder of one of the most successful space companies of all time, you might get frustrated that your toy rockets aren’t more powerful. That’s exactly the feeling one of Elon Musk’s children has. What Happened: The two-year-old son of Elon...
Watch SpaceX launch the huge BlueWalker 3 satellite, Starlink fleet on rocket's record-setting 14th flight tonight
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly for a record-breaking 14th time on Saturday night (Sept. 10), launching 34 of the company's Starlink internet satellites and a huge direct-to-smartphone connectivity test spacecraft to orbit, and you can watch it live. The two-stage Falcon 9, topped with the Starlinks and AST...
NASA's DART spacecraft captures images of its target asteroid 20 million miles away
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is on its way to test a potentially lifesaving planetary defense technology by crashing into an asteroid. The spacecraft has now captured the first images of its target double-asteroid system, which includes the asteroid it will crash into, called Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet of Didymos.
Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
Dozens of Satellites Fly Through Space in Single-File Line in Bizarre Video
If you thought UFOs were weird, then check out the clip below. A curator working at a museum in Japan captured the following footage which shows dozens of satellites flying through space in an oddly single-file straight line. According to Newsweek, the strange clip was captured by Hiratsuka City Museum...
Nasa to repair Moon rocket fuel leak on the launch pad after second scrubbed launch attempt
Nasa will attempt to repair the fuel leak that forced the agency to postpone the second launch attempt of its big new Moon rocket without rolling the rocket off the launch pad.Nasa’s attempted to fuel its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its first test flight on Saturday, 3 September, but was forced to call the launch off due to a leak in a quick disconnect, an interface between the liquid hydrogen rocket fuel line that loads propellant into the rocket and the rocket’s fuel tank.The agency will not attempt another launch earlier than 19 September.Nasa will now attempt to...
Universe Today
Rocketlab Sent This Engine to Space and Then Retrieved it. A new Test Shows it’s Still Working Fine
Reusable rocket engines have become all the rage lately, even as NASA’s continually delayed Artemis I mission attempts to launch with non-reusable technology. Realistically the only way to significantly lower launch costs is to reuse the engines rather than build them from scratch every time. Which is why every fan of space exploration should rejoice that another small start-up company, RocketLab, has successfully retested a rocket that has flown in space.
Digital Trends
NASA’s Mars helicopter takes longest flight since lengthy layoff
NASA’s plucky Mars helicopter just keeps on going. The Ingenuity aircraft completed its 31st flight on the red planet on September 6, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, reported on Wednesday. The helicopter, which flew into the record books in April 2021 when...
Nasa will try to go back to Moon at end of September – but might not make it
Nasa is targeting 23 September or 27 September for the third launch attempt of the space agency’s Artemis I Moon mission, a pair of dates selected to avoid conflict with other Nasa missions and launches. But those launch dates are tentative pending an important fueling test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket scheduled for 17 September, and a safety waiver from the US Space Force, which manages range safety at Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to Nasa Associate Administrator Jim Free. Nasa first attempted to launch the SLS rocket on 29 August, but scrubbed that launch attempt due to weather...
Boom Supersonic and Rolls-Royce part ways on engine development
'Rolls' proposed engine design and legacy business model is not the best option,' the supersonic jet maker said in a statement. Boom Supersonic and Rolls-Royce are no longer working together. Boom Supersonic said it will drop the British manufacturer from its supplier roster and will seek out a new solution...
ZDNet
NASA picks a firm to build its next-gen spacesuits
NASA on Wednesday announced that it has selected Axiom Space to design and produce the spacesuits that astronauts will wear when they return to the moon as part of the Artemis III mission. The task order, which has a base value of $228.5 million, makes Axiom a key partner in...
Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to astronauts serving on the International Space Station on Friday as she convened the meeting of the National Space Council at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I moon mission in 2 weeks
NASA said on Thursday that after two failed attempts last week, the next launch attempt for the first Artemis moon mission and first flight of the massive SLS rocket is at least two weeks away.
Universe Today
NASA Gives a Detailed Analysis of all the Landing Debris Perseverance Has Found on Mars
A recent blog by Dr. Justin Maki, Imaging Scientist and the Deputy Principal Investigator on the Perseverance rover Mastcam-Z camera, provides a detailed account about the debris the entry, descent, and landing (EDL) system left scattered around the Martian surface while delivering the Perseverance rover to Jezero Crater. This blog highlights how much hardware goes into sending our brave, robotic explorers to the Red Planet while discussing the importance of imaging such debris.
