Nasa will attempt to repair the fuel leak that forced the agency to postpone the second launch attempt of its big new Moon rocket without rolling the rocket off the launch pad.Nasa’s attempted to fuel its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its first test flight on Saturday, 3 September, but was forced to call the launch off due to a leak in a quick disconnect, an interface between the liquid hydrogen rocket fuel line that loads propellant into the rocket and the rocket’s fuel tank.The agency will not attempt another launch earlier than 19 September.Nasa will now attempt to...

