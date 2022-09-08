ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid

NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Mobile Media#Booster#Orbital#Zennie62media#Nasaspaceflight News#The Oakland News Now#World
Digital Trends

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Youtube
Interesting Engineering

NASA's DART spacecraft captures images of its target asteroid 20 million miles away

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is on its way to test a potentially lifesaving planetary defense technology by crashing into an asteroid. The spacecraft has now captured the first images of its target double-asteroid system, which includes the asteroid it will crash into, called Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet of Didymos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa to repair Moon rocket fuel leak on the launch pad after second scrubbed launch attempt

Nasa will attempt to repair the fuel leak that forced the agency to postpone the second launch attempt of its big new Moon rocket without rolling the rocket off the launch pad.Nasa’s attempted to fuel its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its first test flight on Saturday, 3 September, but was forced to call the launch off due to a leak in a quick disconnect, an interface between the liquid hydrogen rocket fuel line that loads propellant into the rocket and the rocket’s fuel tank.The agency will not attempt another launch earlier than 19 September.Nasa will now attempt to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Rocketlab Sent This Engine to Space and Then Retrieved it. A new Test Shows it’s Still Working Fine

Reusable rocket engines have become all the rage lately, even as NASA’s continually delayed Artemis I mission attempts to launch with non-reusable technology. Realistically the only way to significantly lower launch costs is to reuse the engines rather than build them from scratch every time. Which is why every fan of space exploration should rejoice that another small start-up company, RocketLab, has successfully retested a rocket that has flown in space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter takes longest flight since lengthy layoff

NASA’s plucky Mars helicopter just keeps on going. The Ingenuity aircraft completed its 31st flight on the red planet on September 6, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, reported on Wednesday. The helicopter, which flew into the record books in April 2021 when...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa will try to go back to Moon at end of September – but might not make it

Nasa is targeting 23 September or 27 September for the third launch attempt of the space agency’s Artemis I Moon mission, a pair of dates selected to avoid conflict with other Nasa missions and launches. But those launch dates are tentative pending an important fueling test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket scheduled for 17 September, and a safety waiver from the US Space Force, which manages range safety at Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to Nasa Associate Administrator Jim Free. Nasa first attempted to launch the SLS rocket on 29 August, but scrubbed that launch attempt due to weather...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

NASA picks a firm to build its next-gen spacesuits

NASA on Wednesday announced that it has selected Axiom Space to design and produce the spacesuits that astronauts will wear when they return to the moon as part of the Artemis III mission. The task order, which has a base value of $228.5 million, makes Axiom a key partner in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

NASA Gives a Detailed Analysis of all the Landing Debris Perseverance Has Found on Mars

A recent blog by Dr. Justin Maki, Imaging Scientist and the Deputy Principal Investigator on the Perseverance rover Mastcam-Z camera, provides a detailed account about the debris the entry, descent, and landing (EDL) system left scattered around the Martian surface while delivering the Perseverance rover to Jezero Crater. This blog highlights how much hardware goes into sending our brave, robotic explorers to the Red Planet while discussing the importance of imaging such debris.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy