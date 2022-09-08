ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RCSD Interim Superintendent Carmine Peluso: 'I think I bring some stability'

By Justin Murphy, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPwna_0hmkJSb500

Carmine Peluso is a veteran of many first days of school in the Rochester City School District, first as a teacher at Edison Tech High School, then as principal at Louis Cerulli School 34 and most recently as a school chief.

Wednesday, he greeted students getting off buses with a new title: interim superintendent.

"It's not a whole lot different, except for more attention to the role, and more people want to talk to the superintendent than others, right?" Peluso said.

The 47-year-old will be at the helm until the school board chooses a permanent replacement for Lesli Myers-Small, who last week came to terms on an early departure from her post. The district has not yet responded to an open records request from the Democrat and Chronicle for that agreement.

Peluso would not venture a guess as to how long he will remain as interim superintendent and also said he has not decided about applying for the permanent position.

Every RCSD superintendent faces a wide array of challenges, and Peluso is no different. Among other things, he will be responsible for assigning and spending federal COVID stimulus funds and leading the early stages of a newly adopted plan to standardize grade-level configurations across the district.

Below is an interview with Peluso, conducted Wednesday afternoon and edited for length and clarity.

What made you want to become an educator?

I love being in schools and with kids and being around the school community. For me, that’s one of the coolest things, just seeing how kids manifest their talents outside of just being in a classroom. And then being connected to a school. Schools are the hub, always, of a community. I always wanted to be around the center of that.

You’ve been a teacher or principal or chief when a superintendent leaves. What is that experience like for someone who’s working in a building or somewhere lower down in the organization?

I think from a principal’s lens, it’s always a little bit of uncertainty. Is the direction you’re going in going to be the direction the new superintendent comes in with? Do you have to validate what you’ve done already and re-present yourself in terms of what supports you need? The uncertainty of having someone come that doesn’t know the community and its needs is always a concern for principals. And from a teacher’s perspective – are they going to be supportive of the district, of the unions, all of that?

What were the last two weeks of the summer like this year compared to last year?

Last year, returning back from the pandemic, we were setting up so many precautionary measures ― everything from transportation to masking to just returning to school ― that it really strained the system. This year, although obviously COVID and being safe and having the protocols are important, we didn’t have those parameters restricting us, and it really has made for a different year.

What does a successful tenure look like for you, however long it lasts?

I come back to really connecting us as one unit, one RCSD. That’s really been my focus right now. I feel like we’re fractured on so many levels and I really want to be collaborative and collective and bring everyone back together for the constructive good of the district. That’s inclusive of everyone ― all units, all people. Being that I was a teacher, administrator, school chief, I have those lenses from all the different positions I’ve been in.

The proposed grade-level reconfiguration is expected to take effect in 2024. Will there be school closures before then?

Really, the narrative for me needs to be more about resources in schools. Teachers with certification ― teachers in general ― are a tough find across the country. If we don’t consolidate how we utilize our resources, we’re impacting kids’ instruction by not providing them high-quality certified instructors every single day. That should be more of our narrative versus it being about school closures, per se.

What we’re doing is investing in tomorrow. We need to see how 2024 and beyond looks for this district. I’d have to bring closures to the board in October for them to vote in January on closures for the 2023-24 school year. I don’t anticipate right now doing that.

There are staff, parents and students who saw Lesli Myers-Small leaving and said: ‘Here we go again, it’s always the same thing, here’s another interim and then it’ll be someone else and someone else.’ How can you reassure them?

I think I bring some stability right now. I was a chief, I was a deputy, I was a principal, I was a teacher. I think me being in this position shows some sense of stability for the district. That’s been my message all along ― I’m here to support them. I believe that knowing I’ve been a part of this district helps them get that sense.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greece Central School District beefs up security for start of school year

GREECE, N.Y. — In the wake of violence and mass shootings at schools, districts are taking a close look at their security measures. Greece Central School District is beefing up its security with some new security measures for the start of this school year. It starts at the entranceways...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Union representing skilled trades workers gives U of R 10-day strike notice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing skilled trades staff members at the University of Rochester has given the U of R a 10-day strike notice after a contract agreement could not be reached. According to university officials, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents about 320 workers...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

MCDC chair to step down

Zach King is leaving his post as chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee. King, who steps down next week, will manage Rep. Joseph Morelle’s reelection campaign. King was elected to the MCDC position in 2019, joining a young and diverse leadership slate that represented Black, Latinx, LGBTQIA+ and white communities.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

City’s new deputy chief for community engagement gets sworn in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The city has sworn in a deputy chief for community engagement. Keith Stith recently retired as chief of detectives for a district attorney in New Jersey and was tapped by Mayor Evans for his new role as point man in the mayor’s re-imagined community-focused policing strategies.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcsd#Edison Tech High School#Louis Cerulli School 34#The School Board
railfan.com

Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Names New President

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. — The Livonia, Avon & Lakeville announced Thursday that Robert Babcock would become its new president and CEO effective September 26. Babcock will replace interim CEO Carl Belke. Babcock was most recently general manager and vice president of the Indiana Rail Road, where he was responsible for...
LAKEVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

RG&E will host four informational sessions about new smart meters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting four information sessions about the installation of new smart meters. RG&E expects to upgrade 571,000 meters over the next three years in Monroe County and parts of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties. The new meters have been the topic of several News10NBC Investigations.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
13 WHAM

Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Reactions to remarks from King Charles III

We begin with NPR coverage from Britain, where King Charles III addresses the nation following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Following that speech, a Brit living in Rochester and a Cornwall resident offer their reactions. Our guests:. Mark Brummitt, Ph.D., former associate professor of Hebrew Bible/Old Testament...
ROCHESTER, NY
PLANetizen

‘Freeways Without Futures’ Spotlights Freeway Removal Efforts

Writing in the Congress for New Urbanism’s (CNU) Public Square, Lauren Mayer reports on some of the freeways most nominated for CNU’s next biannual Freeways Without Futures report, which “highlights the efforts of local campaign organizers and activists seeking to revitalize their communities by dismantling the city highways that burden them with the significant health hazards of vehicle exhaust, a loss of local businesses and services, and streets that are hostile to pedestrians.”
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Employee assaulted at McDonald’s location on Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police need your help to identify the person who attacked a worker at a local McDonald’s. Rochester New York Crime Info posted this on social media. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Culver Road and East Main Street. RPD says a...
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy