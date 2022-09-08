Be part of our traffic ticket investigation by texting with reporter Asher Stockler

Have you ever gotten a traffic or parking ticket you felt was unjustified? Have you observed or heard about informal ticket quota systems or other ticketing practices at your police department?

This year, we're investigating traffic ticketing around New York − how often officers give them out, what counts as a ticketable offense and whether drivers can plead their cases in court. We want to take you along and share our findings as we go.

Even though formal ticket quotas are illegal, informal pressures to ratchet up ticket generation occupy a legal grey area. Many complain that officers in their communities seem to emphasize ticketing as a revenue generation tool.

We have already heard from residents across New York state informing us about how police officers approach ticketing in their communities. Some believe officers aren't doing enough to crack down on dangerous drivers. Others feel that tickets are issued unfairly due to misunderstandings or defensive driving maneuvers.

