Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Indonesian Festival and more: 13 things to do this weekend

By Jane Murphy, Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
The good weekend weather gods appear to be smiling down on us once again. It's expected to be a classic warm September weekend, perfect for all these great events. Resolve now to take in some of the Seacoast's early fall fun.

Hampton Beach Seafood Festival

HAMPTON — The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival returns for a 33rd year this weekend and will feature 38 food vendors, 70-plus arts and craft vendors, culinary demonstrations and three special events.

Returning events include the Hampton Beach Pop-up Art Show on Friday, fireworks on Saturday night and the Lobster Roll Eating Contest on Sunday.

The festival begins Friday at noon (an hour earlier than in previous years) on Ocean Boulevard, which is closed to traffic from the New Hampshire Marine Memorial to H Street creating a pedestrian mall. The festival continues Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 each day, or $30 for all three days. You can get tickets the day of or for the first time online. There are also discounts available for local residents and veterans.

More information and schedule of events, visit seafoodfestivalnh.com.

Kenny Brothers Band at Stone Church

NEWMARKET — New Hampshire's own Kenny Brothers Band and Marjorie Senet & The Broken-Home Boys will play The Stone Church Friday, Sept. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at portsmouthnhtickets.com.

Golden Paw Awards Gala Fundraiser

PORTSMOUTH — Golden Dog Adventure Co. is rolling out the red carpet for a black-tie event called the Golden Paw Awards Gala fundraiser.

The evening will feature dogs dressed in black-tie attire and refreshments at the Kimberly Sarah Photography Dog Art Gallery, 40 Pleasant St., in downtown Portsmouth on Friday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and pup-arazzi are welcome.

The formal event will honor the top 10 Mary’s Dogs adoptive families chosen by the community, and all proceeds will be donated to charitable partner, Mary’s Dogs Rescue & Adoption in Northwood. People can vote for their favorite adoptive family for $1 per vote, and all proceeds go to Mary’s Dogs. For tickets or information, visit goldendognh.com/events.

'Seminar' opens at The Players' Ring

PORTSMOUTH — Playwright Theresa Rebeck’s dark comedy "Seminar" opens at The Players’ Ring Theatre Friday, Sept.9 and runs through Sept. 25. The story is set in a lavish Upper West Side apartment where Kate and her fellow aspiring writers anxiously await the arrival of their professor, internationally renowned author and critic, Leonard. They've paid $5,000 to take his 10-week writing seminar, expectations are high, and tensions are even higher as Leonard quickly tears into not only the work but the very character of the students he has been hired to instruct.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $27; $24 for students and seniors. "Seminar" is also available as a part of The Players’ Ring subscription packages. Tickets can be purchased at playersring.org.

Mini Revel in the Meadow at The Word Barn

The Word Barn Meadow will be the site of a Mini Revel to benefit the Continuum Arts Collective on Saturday Sept. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. Featured acts include The Reconstructed, The Kenny Brothers Band, Marjorie Senet & The Broken Home Boys, and Ashley Bard. On a second stage inside the Word Barn, each band playing an acoustic set between acts. Tickets are $20 and available at portsmouthnhtickets.com

Pihcintu chorus in concert at church

PORTSMOUTH — On Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m., Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus, a choir of girls and teens from immigrant and refugee families, will perform a concert, free to the public, at Middle Street Baptist Church.

The program will consist of songs revolving around the themes of peace, harmony and unity. In addition to singing during the concert, some of the young women will speak about their immigrant and refugee experiences.

The concert at Middle Street Baptist will be free, although donations are gladly accepted and will go toward supporting Pihcintu. Following the performance, the girls will stay after for a meet-and-greet where people can talk with them to get to know them a little better. For more information about Pihcintu, visit pihcintu.org.

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Dance Hall

KITTERY, Maine — On Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m., The Soggy Po' Boys will perform at The Dance Hall. tickets are $15 and available at portsmouthnhtickets.com.

Navy History Day at Albacore Park

PORTSMOUTH — Albacore Park will present its annual Navy History Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Navy History Day was inaugurated in 1922 by the Navy League of the United States and over the years has come to honor all branches of service within the Department of the Navy.

This year’s theme, “Brave Men in Iron Tubes: The Search for USS ALBACORE (SS-218),” will focus on the brave men who served on the 218 and subsequently perished in 1944 with all lives lost when she struck a Japanese mine. Executive Director Patricia Violette says, “The search for the USS Albacore (SS-218) has been ongoing since 1944. Navy History Day will highlight the career of this important submarine and discuss the current search efforts to find her and her crew.”

Attendees will also be able to engage in hands-on educational activities, experience virtual reality, talk to some of the Albacore crew who have served on the submarine, and have an opportunity to visit on board the Ghost. Reenactors who represent various theaters of war from 1812 through the Vietnam War era will also be on site.

Admission is $9 per adult, $4 per child (5-14), $8 seniors, and all veterans and active-military are free. There will be a special donation rate for those wishing to visit and learn about the GHOST. For information, call 603-436-3680, visit ussalbacore.org or visit the Albacore Park's Facebook page. The park is located at 569 Submarine Way in Portsmouth.

Indonesian Festival in Somersworth

SOMERSWORTH — The event billed as the biggest Indonesian festival in New England will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Somersworth.

This year features an array of cultural performances, traditional Indonesian cuisine and a parade that highlights Indonesia’s seven main islands. There will be a lot of traditional, authentic Indonesian street food that will highlight flavors from throughout Indonesia. Local businesses and restaurants will also be involved.

Visit indonesianconnect.org/ for information.

SOS Recovery Rally

DOVER — The SOS Recovery Rally will be held 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in the lower section of Henry Law Park. The event traditionally features people sharing their stories and offers vendors, performances and resources. Information: sosrco.org/events-calendars/rally-2022

Center for Wildlife to hold Open House

YORK, Maine — The Center for Wildlife will hold its annual Open House on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new facility and campus in the Cape Neddick area of York. The theme will be celebrating loons. Attendees will learn about important loon conservation work being conducted by regional state agencies and nonprofits including Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Maine Audubon, Maine Lakes and Tufts Veterinary School Emeritus Mark Pokras. Open House activities will include self-guided tours, demonstrations and environmental education programs, raffles, food and drink, and release of rehabilitated wild animals. Tickets are $10 per person, with proceeds going directly to help fund the Center for Wildlife’s work in treatment and rehabilitation. Visit thecenterforwildlife.org/events to purchase tickets.

Art Center hosts book signing with Thom Hindle

DOVER — The Art Center is presenting the exhibit 'Images of the Past ... The Thom Hindle Collection” Sept. 3 to 30 and will host a special in-person book signing "An Evening with Thom Hindle," featuring his new book “Dover, N.H. Through Time Volume Two” on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Hindle, the curator of this collection, taught classes at UNH, is a past president of Dover’s historical society, and, at one point, was the director of the Woodman Institute. However, he is best known as a local photographer, with a longtime photography business on Atkinson Street. His avid interest in history and photography inevitably merged as he discovered early photographers' work of the city and built the collection that now numbers over 100,000 objects.

The Art Center is located at 1 Washington St., Dover, Suite 1177. Visit theartcenterdover.com or call 603-978-6702 for more information.

Juice at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — The Press Room presents Juice in the Cisco Brewers Summer Series on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for this 21-plus show. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show at portsmouthnhtickets.com. Cisco Brewers Portsmouth is located at 35 Corporate Drive in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Herald

