South Burlington, VT

UVM is building housing for students, employees in South Burlington. Here's where.

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
The University of Vermont announced Tuesday it will build 295 apartments in South Burlington over the course of the next four years to alleviate the school's housing needs.

UVM will partner with local developer Snyder-Braverman to build "Catamount Run" in South Burlington's City Center on the corner of Market Street and the soon-to-be-fully-connected Garden Street. The development will be just east of Trader Joe's and Healthy Living.

Students and employees at UVM can look forward to the first 100 apartments being completed by summer 2024, another 65 units by summer 2025 and another 130 units by 2026. The apartments will hold nearly 500 beds.

“This initiative will increase access to housing within close reach of campus, primarily for students in our graduate and professional programs and for the talented employees we are attracting to UVM and the Greater Burlington area,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella in a press release. “The university expects this project to help address the housing shortage that poses real challenges to nearby communities.”

Garimella said he had repeatedly heard from students, staff and faculty that they were having to look farther and farther away for housing because of the extremely low supply in the Burlington area.

The university is investing $22 million in the project and Snyder-Braverman will secure and own the project debt. UVM will aim to earn a return on its investment and earn back its first equity payment on the project within ten years.

South Burlington is in the planning phase of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Interstate 89 which they received a federal grant to build. This and buses would connect the housing to the UVM campus for residents with no cars.

UVM is also pursuing zoning changes in Burlington that would allow the school to build more housing on their Trinity Campus on Colchester Avenue. Burlington's 2015 Housing Action Plan called for the creation of 1,500 beds to be created on campus or downtown Burlington to help relieve the pressure students put on the city's housing.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

