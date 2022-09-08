ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Sammio’s in Fayetteville serves up Italian lunch in a crunch

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer
Sammio’s Italian Restaurant in Fayetteville has house-made red sauce favorites, quick lunch options and a family atmosphere.

Louis Frangos has owned the original Hope Mills location for decades. He opened the Raeford Road location in 2004 and sold it to Sarah and James Whiteaker four years later.

Sarah, 37, grew up in Fayetteville. James, 39, is a Wisconsin native who came to Fayetteville to study golf management at Methodist University.

But, he doesn't get to golf much anymore, Sarah said, he's too busy being a dad and running the restaurant.

The couple has five children: Hope, 21; Benny, 17; Maren, 15; Ellis, 13; and Gemma, 11. All the kids pitch in at the restaurant. Gemma is nicknamed “little boss” for her no-nonsense approach to customers and staff. Her mother said she grew up in the restaurant.

“When she was little, I even had her on my hip while I was working,” Sarah said.

Sammio’s was the Whiteakers first foray into the hospitality business. Over the years they went on to open four other restaurants including Gemma Trattoria in Southern Pines and a bar in Wisconsin. Since then, they have sold or closed those to focus on Sammio’s and raising their kids.

“This one is home,” Sarah said.

Though lunch sales were slow during the pandemic, James said, the midday meal is back.

Sammio's “Lunch in a Crunch” menu starting at $8 gives diners options like baked ziti, soup and salad, lasagna or a sub. There are a few “Leisurely Lunching” items as well, like hamburger steak, beef liver, and chicken marsala starting at $9.

Wednesday specials are popular, too: spaghetti for $4, baked ziti for $6 and lasagna or manicotti for $7.

Curbside pickup skyrocketed during the pandemic shutdown, James said, and they have yet to see those numbers dwindle. But dining in is a treat, especially due to recent renovations.

The 7,000 square-foot, 55-table eatery traded checkered tablecloths and kitschy wall art for crisp blue and white walls with hand-painted art and chalkboards that give a modern feel.

A former server at the restaurant, Kelly Buss, helped with the art including a mural that depicts a city where each building is named after the owners’ family members.

The Whiteakers said they don't plan to expand beyond Raeford Road.

“There’s so much potential here,” James said.

The details

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Location: 2623 Raeford Road

Phone: 910-321-0000

On the web: facebook.com/sammios.fayetteville and sammios.biz

Food, dining and business reporter Taylor Shook can be reached at tshook@gannett.com.

