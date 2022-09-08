ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Methodist University is most diverse university in North Carolina

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stO3n_0hmkJCih00

Methodist University outranked 47 colleges in North Carolina as the most diverse university in the state, according to Niche’s 2023 rankings and reviews.

Niche rankings are based on analysis of data and reviews from organizations such as the U.S. Department of Education and the National Science Foundation.

Although Duke University was ranked as the No.1 college in North Carolina, MU outranked Duke in diversity, according to Niche.

Racial slur yelled during sport's game:BYU bans fan who yelled racial slur at Duke volleyball player

Student Body President Josie Samuelian, one of more than 2,300 students at MU, said diversity is key to creating a tolerant and accepting community.

“I’m thankful for the experiences I’ve had at Methodist University that have helped me learn about new people and cultures,” Samuelian said in a news release. “Being at such a diverse school like Methodist gives students the opportunity to see things from different perspectives that they wouldn’t otherwise get to see.”

According to Niche, Methodist University’s student body, broken down by race and ethnicity are as follows:

  • African Americans 20%
  • Asian 1%
  • Hispanic 8%
  • International 9%
  • Multiracial 2%
  • Native American 1%
  • Pacific Islander 1%
  • Caucasian 44%
  • Unknown 17%

In addition, Methodist University ranked No. 59 out of 1,546 colleges in the nation as the most diverse, according to Niche.

Dr. Quincy Malloy, chief diversity officer for the university, said MU’s engagement and investment in diversity is being brought to light.

“I would like to thank Niche for acknowledging our efforts, and we will continue to strive for diversity and inclusive excellence at MU,” Malloy said in a news release.

MU launches accredited OTA program:MU to launch one of first accredited BA occupational therapy assistant programs in nation

President Stanley T. Wearden said MU is proud of its diverse student body.

“Diversity on our campus creates a stronger educational experience for all; it prepares all students for the widely diverse workforce they will enter upon graduation; and it engenders the development of creative new ideas and approaches,” Wearden said in a new release. “Diversity brings varied cultural perspectives and points of view that enrich the university experience for everyone.”

MU received an A+ grade in diversity, but a C+ grade overall, according to Niche.

Health and education writer Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon can be reached at acastrellon@gannett.com or 910-486-3561.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Is Home To One The Best College Towns In America

There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that North Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I was intrigued.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
WRAL News

Why did Wolfspeed pick NC for chip plant? Site development exec lists many reasons

Editor’s note: John Boyd, Jr. is Principal at The Boyd Company, which focuses on corporate site development. Boyd is one of the best known executives in the site selection business. WRAL TechWire asked him for his assessment of why and how North Carolina won the competition for Durham-based Wolfspeed’s expected announcement on Friday confirming its selection of Chatham County for a new semiconductor chip factory.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#Race And Ethnicity#College#Niche#Mu#Methodist University#African#Caucasian
FOX8 News

Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina voter registrations continue to trend to Republicans and unaffiliated

(The Center Square) — Republican and unaffiliated voter registrations continue to outpace Democrats and other parties in North Carolina with two months to go before the midterm election. All parties gained registered voters last week, though Democrats trailed Republicans by nearly half, while the vast majority of new registrations...
ELECTIONS
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina soldier linked to racist extremist social media posts

The charges against Ryan come at a time when the U.S. military is trying to purge its ranks of extremists and white supremacists. Investigators say that a U.S. Army soldier based in North Carolina wrote on Instagram that he joined the military for combat experience to be more proficient in killing Black people.
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race tightens as North Carolina’s two top Senate candidates tour the state

A dozen men sat around the tables inside a classroom at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, not far from downtown Lexington. They included sheriffs from neighboring counties and Republican leaders in the General Assembly. Sen. Thom Tillis and Congressman Ted Budd, campaigning to be the next Republican U.S. Senator from North Carolina, sat in the center.
SOCIETY
triangletribune.com

Charlotte put on quite a show for NC’s HBCUs

I don’t like mayonnaise. Never have. But after last weekend’s Duke’s Mayo Classic, I’m going to have to buy a jar as a reminder of how spectacular the city of Charlotte hosted the Classic from start to finish. North Carolina Central fans have done nothing but...
RALEIGH, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy