New Bern, NC

Neuse Home Slice: Popular pizzeria on Glenburnie Road and Bridgeton under new ownership

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
 2 days ago

A popular New Bern pizzeria has changed its names and is now under ownership from a couple who are still fairly new to the area but have fallen in love with the community and are happy to now be business owners in the place they call home.

Richard Lament and his wife Lauren have taken ownership of Gina's Pizza location at 1904 S. Glenburnie Road and Bridgetown Pizza & Subs at 505A D St. in Bridgeton.

Upon taking possession, the couple changed the name of both restaurants to Neuse Home Slice Pizza.

Richard Lament was an employee at Gina's location on Glenburnie Road. While working there, he became acquaintances with the owner of Bridgetown Pizza & Subs, which was formerly Gina's Pizza also.

Lauren Lament said that one day the owner said he was ready to retire and asked her husband if he would be interested in buying the business.

"Rich has always loved cooking," she said. "He has done other things such as retail and computers but his heart was always with cooking. One of his dreams was to one day own a food truck."

Shortly after that offer, the opportunity to purchase the Glenburnie location was put on the table.

"They were working with someone who was interested in buying the business," Lauren said. "That fell through and the owners asked Rich if he wanted that location as well. They both kind of fell in our laps."

Lauren Lament said they have made some changes to the ingredients that are used and have added a few new items to their menu.

They still offer pizzas, strombolis and calzones, salads, subs and other previous menu items and have added chili dogs, sweet potato fries and some desserts.

"We are planning to make homemade lasagnas and other small batch items," she said. "We would also like healthier food menu items as well."

The couple moved to New Bern from New York in July 2020. A company that Richard Lament was working for was considering a location in New Bern and the couple came to visit the area. Although the business never came, Richard and Lauren fell in love with New Bern and decided to relocate anyway.

"It just felt like home," Lauren said. "The community has been great."

The locations are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. They are closed on Sunday. Delivery is available within a 15-mile radius of each store.

Neuse Home Slice can be found on Facebook or reached by calling 252-633-9000 for Glenburnie and 252-633-9333 in Bridgeton or email neusehomeslice@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Neuse Home Slice: Popular pizzeria on Glenburnie Road and Bridgeton under new ownership

