Louisville, KY

It's apple season! Here are 9 places near Louisville to go apple picking

By Gege Reed, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
There is nothing like visiting an apple orchard during the heart of the harvesting season to make you feel like fall has truly arrived. Many Louisville-area orchards let you pick fruit straight from the tree. If you are not into picking but still want to take part, many also sell freshly picked apples as well as a variety of other fall vegetables, fruits, and more in their markets.

Here are nine places near the Louisville area that offer you-pick apples and other fall fruits and treats. Happy fall, y'all!

Applacres

WHAT: The orchard has apples for picking and freshly picked in the market. It also has fresh-squeezed apple cider, hand-dipped caramel apples, fruits, vegetables, preserves, jellies, and more. Don't forget to try the apple shake, too!

WHERE: 9104 IN-37, Bedford, Indiana

WHEN: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Open year-round. Closed major holidays.

MORE INFORMATION: 812-279-9721; applacres.net.

Eckert's Orchard

WHAT: Eckert's Orchard offers 10 varieties of apples, both freshly picked and pick-your-own. Everything from Red Delicious and Granny Smith to lesser-known varieties such as the Crimson Crisp. The market is stocked with homegrown blackberries, tree-ripened peaches, jalapenos, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, bi-color sweet corn, watermelon, fresh squeezed apple cider, fresh-made caramel apples, and fresh bakery goodies. Also a playground (open Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and a corn maze (open September and October).

WHERE: 1396 Pinkard Pike, Versailles, Kentucky

WHEN: Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through late October. Picking is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick your own Gala apples has already started.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are available. Admission to the playground for ages 2-13 is $7 (includes pick-your-own field access). The all-day field access pass will allow visitors to enjoy unlimited rides to the picking areas. The kid fun corral is open Tuesday-Sunday. 800-745-0513; eckerts.com/versailles.

Evans Orchard Cider Mill

WHAT: Pick-your-own apple season begins Sept. 15. Evans Orchard Cider Mill is in a transition year of replacing several of its apple trees but will have 15 varieties of apples to choose from including Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Stellar, Razor Russet, Liberty, Cameo Rome and more. Pear season also starts around the second weekend of September and pumpkins the third week of September.

WHERE: 198 Stone Road, Georgetown, Kentucky

WHEN: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Visit the website for the calendar for picking dates. Picking dates are approximate. U-pick prices will be $12/half peck bag and $20/peck bag, while supplies last. Also visit the Play Area and Barnyard (open Tuesday through Sunday), gift store, market, and café. 502-863-2255; evansorchard.com.

Louisville-area Farmers Markets

WHAT: Louisville-area farmers markets will have apples already picked, some bagged and ready to go.

WHERE: Throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana

WHEN: Most of the markets are open Saturdays and there are several that operate Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October.

MORE INFORMATION: A full list of farmers market details broken down by county can be found at kyproud.com. A list of Indiana farmers markets can be found at farmersmarketonline.com/fm/Indiana.htm.

Hidden Hollow Orchard & Wildlife Sanctuary

WHAT: Hidden Hollow Orchard offers more than 30 varieties of apples including heirloom and pick-your-own apples, a picnic area, and assorted rescue horses who welcome visitors (especially with large yummy carrots.) The orchard uses the least possible pesticides for Ohio Valley.

WHERE: 3200 Apple Hill Road, Louisville (see website for directions)

WHEN: Open daily at 10 a.m. until everyone leaves and apples are gone.

MORE INFORMATION: For a list of the varieties of apples with mature dates, go to the website. 502-767-5245 or 502-243-4196; hiddenholloworchard.com or email apples@hiddenholloworchard.com.

Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards

WHAT: Huber's Orchard offers 10 varieties of apples for pick-your-own and picked including Gala, Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Jonagold, Mutzu, Stayman Winesap, Granny Smith, Fuji and Goldrush. Also, apple cider made fresh, vegetables, pumpkins (pick-your-own and picked, September and October), and U-cut Christmas trees (Thanksgiving weekend through Dec. 23).

WHERE: 19816 Huber Road, Starlight, Indiana

MORE INFORMATION: The winery produces Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Seyval Blanc, and many more varieties. Huber's Orchard also has a market and bakery. Call ahead to confirm picking conditions, 812-923-9813. huberwinery.com; 812-923-9463.

Mulberry Orchard

WHAT: Mulberry Orchard offers 16 varieties of apples plus vegetables, fruits, raw local honey, jellies, various kinds of butter, preserves, relish, salsas, apple cider, unique gift items, eggs, beef, chicken, pork, lamb, apple cider, and other local offerings.

WHERE: 1330 Mulberry Pike, Shelbyville, Kentucky

WHEN: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Apples will be ready for picking in mid-September.

MORE INFORMATION: Take a hayride through the orchard, visit the animals, play in the kids' area and shop in the market. Lunch and treats at the Mulberry Kitchen will be served Wednesday through Sunday. 502-655-2633; mulberryorchardky.com.

Pharm Roadside Market

WHAT: Apples, vegetables, CBD products and more.

WHERE: 2580 Highway 42, Bedford, Kentucky

WHEN: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Apples should be in stock by the middle of September, call before your come. 502-255-3607. facebook.com/BrayRoadsideMarket.

Reed Valley Orchard/Stepping Stone Farm

WHAT: Features more than 40 varieties of apples including Gala, Jonathan, Honeycrisp, Golden, and Red Delicious, and Pink Lady. U-pick only at Reed Valley Orchards. Market apples, pears and blackberries are available at Stepping Stone Farm.

WHERE: Reed Valley Orchard, 239 Lail Lane; Stepping Stone Farm, 1674 Cynthiana Road; both in Paris, Kentucky

WHEN: Upick at Reed Valley Orchard, Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; market at Stepping Stone Farm, 10-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday.

MORE INFORMATION: The playground is open at Stepping Stone Farm with a corn maze, bean maze, hay ride, jumbo jumpers, 10 and 20-foot slides, corn pit, hay mound, and dirt mountain ($5 admission). 859-658-6060; reedvalleyorchard.com and steppingstonefarmky.com.

Reach News Clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com.

